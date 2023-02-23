John Motson: Legendary BBC commentator dies aged 77

"Popularly known as 'Motty', he had worked on Match of the Day since 1971 and commentated on almost 2,500 televised games”

John Motson has passed away, the BBC has announced — © Getty Images

Football commentator John Motson has died at the age of 77, the BBC has announced.

The legendary commentator was the voice of the BBC’s football coverage over five decades.

A statement from the BBC confirmed his death: "Motson covered 10 World Cups, 10 European Championships and 29 FA Cup finals for BBC Sport before retiring from the organisation in 2018.

"Popularly known as 'Motty', he had worked on Match of the Day since 1971 and commentated on almost 2,500 televised games."

More to follow ...