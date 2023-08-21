John Aldridge: What should Evan Ferguson do if Spurs come calling?

Former Ireland striker suggests Ferguson would face huge pressure if he replaces Harry Kane at Tottenham

Evan Ferguson would have a massive decision to make if he is offered the chance to replace Harry Kane at Tottenham.

The fact that an 18-year-old Ireland striker is being mentioned as possible successor to one of the greatest goal scorers in this era of the game is great news on a number of levels.

Yet we have to hope this story plays out in a manner that does not end with Ferguson putting the breaks on what could be a fantastic career.

Let's start with the positives and there are so many when we talk about this fine young striker.

Ferguson's movement is top class, he times his runs so well and his finishing seems to be pretty polished for a kid who has played just 21 Premier League games for Brighton.

From what I have seen in his interviews, Evan also seems to be a young man with his feet on the ground and he has not been affected by the hype that has exploded around him.

We don't have too many Irish kids bursting through in the Premier League any more and when a talent like Ferguson emerges, he will inevitably get a lot of attention and that isn't always easy to handle.

Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer are among those who have been heaping praise on him and we know that Brighton are a club that will sell they best players if the price is right.

They have confirmed that this summer with their big-money sales of Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool and Moises Caicedo to Chelsea, so I'm sure they would sell Ferguson if the right offer came in.

The worry for me would be seeing Ferguson go to Tottenham and failing to live up to his billing as a £50million player, if that is the kind of fee that might be needed to move him out of Brighton.

At the moment, he is not playing every week for Brighton and they are allowing him to develop at a natural pace for a player of his age.

If he joined Spurs as Kane's replacement and was given the No.10 shirt, everything will change in an instant and he would be expected to deliver week after week.

A lot of fans don't have a clue about the game and Tottenham supporters would probably give Ferguson two or three matches before they cast a judgement on him.

If he was thrown into Ange Postecoglou's team and didn't score for a handful of matches, everyone would be on his back and that could have long-term implications.

Kane was a once in a lifetime player for Spurs and the fact that he broke the club's all-time scoring record set by the legendary Jimmy Greaves confirmed as much.

So to suggest Ferguson is ready to step into Kane's boots right now and score 25-30 goals a season is asking a lot.

He would have been a great signing for Spurs and if Kane was still there, Evan could have learned from him every day in training an eventually stepped up to take his place.

That may have been the ideal scenario for the next phase of his career, but I feel Brighton is the perfect place for him to develop right now.

They have a great team, appear to have a top manager in Roberto De Zerbi and are in European competition this season, so Evan will get the experience he needs to eventually become a top striker.

My hope is he has a good agent looking after him and not one who is looking to make a fast buck in the next few weeks.

Liverpool were bruised by their failed attempt to sign Caicedo from Brighton and Romeo Lavia from Southampton, but there is a much bigger picture at play here.

Those two lads might always have dreamed of pulling on a Chelsea shirt, but I am pretty sure both of them were swayed in their decision by agents chasing the biggest cash offer on the table.

These seven, eight and nine-year contracts being thrown around by Chelsea's owners have shaken European football to its core as they have found a way around Financial Fair Player and are offering deals that no other club can match.

I'm sure Liverpool were ready to pay Caicedo and Romeo big wages and the club's owners appeared to be happy to pay the crazy transfer fees as well.

What Liverpool and no other club will do is offer the kind of long-term contracts that are worth tens of millions to players and their greedy agents, many of whom are interested in cash first.

If an agent can get a share of an eight-year contract on relatively unproven players like Caicedo or Romeo, they are going to block moves to any other club to make sure they get their slice of that Chelsea pie.

It would be a real shame if a great Irish talent like Ferguson got caught up in a story like that because our national team desperately needs this lad to realise his potential for club and country over the next decade.

Money is important in life and we would all be tempted to change jobs if we are offered four or five times more elsewhere.

Yet I hope Ferguson and his advisers make the right decisions if offers come in for him over the next few weeks and staying at Brighton may be the best option for him right now.