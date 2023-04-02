John Aldridge: What Liverpool need to do after Man City drubbing

Same mistakes keep costing Liverpool and they don’t seem to have an answer

LIVERPOOL’S miserable season hit another massive low as they were hammered by Manchester City on Saturday.

I’m sure Jurgen Klopp was hoping the international break would have been a moment for his team to reset and push on to finish this season on a high.

Yet what we saw in the 4-1 defeat at the Etihad Stadium was more of the same – and it was hard to witness.

City and Liverpool have been fierce rivals over the last few years – and if it were not for Klopp and his team, Pep Guardiola’s side would have won the Premier League title by Christmas year after year.

Well, that rivalry is over for now, because yesterday’s mismatch confirmed a huge gap has opened up between the two sides.

City played with Liverpool in the second half – and it was embarrassing how much of the ball they had, but we shouldn’t be surprised.

I have been highlighting Liverpool’s horrible away record in my Sunday World column in recent weeks, and the old problems were in evidence again yesterday.

The first-half performance was decent and the goal Mohamed Salah scored came after a great breakaway that cut City open.

The Liverpool of recent years would have pushed on from there and gone for a second and third goal, but this team lacks that clinical touch.

That was clear as City drew level through Julian Alvarez, with Liverpool’s defending a big problem once again.

Andy Robertson had a poor game – and that may have been down to a hangover from the international break.

I’ve experienced it myself, when you have a massive high of a win for your country – and then have trouble getting straight back into club mode.

Scotland’s win against Spain was a special moment for Robertson and his team-mates – and he looked off the pace before Klopp took him off in the second half.

Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish were given way too much space to do what they do best for City, but Kloop would have been content with their position in the game at half-time.

City were very fortunate to have 11 men left on the field as Rodri should have been sent off for a second booking when he tripped up Cody Gakpo after 35 minutes, but the referee bottled the decision

That could have been a key moment in the game, but the way Liverpool played in the second half suggests they would have been beaten by City, even if they were down to ten men.

What we saw in the opening ten minutes after the break summed up this season for Liverpool, as sloppy defending allowed City to establish a hold on the game and they got two goals to seal the deal.

Klopp adopted an attacking 4-2-4 formation as he looked to get at City’s defence, but his side were far too open as those goals went in, and it didn’t get better after that.

Maybe Liverpool should have been more shrewd and got a few more players behind the ball, because the tactics they deployed played into City’s hands.

And in the end, they got precisely what I expected – which was precisely nothing.

Liverpool’s players looked fed up in the closing stages of the game and while it’s tough to get a beating against a team you were competing against not so long ago, you have to keep going.

I’m not sure what the statistics were for the second half, but it felt like City had 90 per cent possession in the second half because Liverpool simply couldn’t get the ball off them.

Klopp has given this club some fantastic highs in recent years, but this season is a massive backward step and it’s very hard to watch this team slide so far, so quickly.

Now they have to lift themselves for a tough away game at Chelsea and if they defend like they did yesterday, I expect them to lose again.

A top-four finish is still a target for Liverpool, but their Premier League away record in 2023 is not good enough to get them anywhere near to that target.

They have played seven away games in 2023, losing five of them and conceding 14 goals. That is a shocking set of statistics.

Watching Liverpool right now hurts, big time and I don’t see them salvaging this miserable season from here.