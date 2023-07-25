John Aldridge: Virgil van Dijk facing the biggest test of his career

Liverpool’s defensive talisman has to bounce back from worst season of his career

Few of Jurgen Klopp's new players are able to carry the team like Virgil van Dijk did during Liverpool's league-winning season

VIRGIL van Dijk has some big questions hanging over him when the Premier League kicks back into gear next month - and no one can be sure if he will find the answers.

Too much went wrong for Liverpool last season to point the finger of blame at one player, but no one predicted Van Dijk would be one of the reasons for the team's failure.

The standards set by this Dutchman in his first few seasons at Anfield were so high, as he was being hailed as the best central defender in world football.

During 2019 Liverpool's Champions League winning campaign and the Premier League title-winning season that followed, Van Dijk was flawless.

His levels of consistency were sensational and he never seemed to have a bad game, which was the story most of Jurgen Klopp's squad during that triumphant period.

I’m sure he had bad games at Celtic and Southampton, but big Virgil looked like a Rolls Royce at the heart of the Liverpool defence from the moment he walked into the club in January 2018.

Van Dijk was being compared to great Liverpool defenders like Alan Hansen and rightly so, as he was majestic.

Strikers were intimidated when they came up against him and there didn’t seem to be anyone who could beat him for pace or his reading of the game.

Having set his standards to such ridiculous levels, the lacklustre performances we saw from him last season were all the more surprising, so what went wrong?

In my eyes, a few factors contributed to Van Dijk's slide in fortunes and his form was a major factor why Liverpool's defence looked so vulnerable in a season when they failed to qualify for the Champions League.

Firstly, I fear he has lost half a yard of pace after the horrible injury inflicted on him by a shocking 'tackle' from Everton keeper Jordan Pickford in October 2020.

Medical science has progressed a long way since my days as a player and crucial ligament injuries can be overcome, but Van Dijk has not quite got back to his best since that injury.

A second reason for the slump in form for Liverpool's defensive talisman was the problems that were exposed in other areas of the team.

Van Dijk and his defensive colleagues were protected when Klopp’s midfield when it was firing on all cylinders, but Liverpool were overrun time and again by so many Premier League opponents and the defensive line were rocked onto the back foot too often.

Finally, you look at the defensive partners Van Dijk was playing alongside and they added to the problems, as Joel Matip and Joe Gomez struggled badly at times last season.

Ibrahima Konate was probably the best of Van Dijk's defensive partners, but he is a young player who is still developing and it was tough for him to look good in a team when so much was going wrong.

Now we wait to see if the Van Dijk of old can return and while I would be hopeful the summer break will have revived the big man, age is not on his side as he celebrated his 32nd birthday earlier this month.

You also don’t know the mind set of players, especially those who have won it all and have enough money in the bank to retire tomorrow and never kick a ball again.

Motivation should not be an issue for a giant of the game like Van Dijk, yet I felt this was an issue Klopp was dealing with throughout the squad last season.

Liverpool came within a couple of games of a quadruple in the final weeks of the 2021/22 season and the effort to get to those Cup Finals and sustain a challenge to Manchester City in the Premier League took it out of them.

Maybe it was inevitable for Liverpool to have a hangover after missing out on the Premier League title by a fraction and losing a Champions League final when they try to start again.

That was certainly the case at the start of last season for a few players and I'd include Mohamed Salah in the list of players who underperformed.

Salah had moments of inspiration and his goal tally at the end of the campaign was over 30 once again, but he was not the consistent force we expect him to be.

This is one of the greatest players ever to pull on a Liverpool shirt, sitting fifth in the club's all-time scorers list ahead of Anfield icons Steven Gerrard, Robbie Fowler and Kenny Dalglish.

Yet too many of my Sunday World columns last season suggested Salah was anonymous in games and after signing that big contract last summer, he appeared to lose a bit of his focus.

Like Van Dijk, he is the wrong side of 30 and while he is incredibly fit (as we see when he takes his shirt off after he scores!), there are no guarantees he will reach the heights he did in his first few years at the club all over again.

In a confident team that is winning matches consistently, you would like to think Van Dijk and Salah will offer the X-Factor that can turn a good team into trophy winning side.

The trouble is, Klopp is heading into this new season unsure of what he will get from two of his big hitters and he has to hope Van Dijk and Salah get back to their best and help Liverpool fly out of the blocks in what will be a tough opening game against Chelsea three weeks from today.

SIDE PANEL – FABINHO EXIT FORCES KLOPP’S HAND

LIVERPOOL are feeling the effects of the Saudi Arabian attempt to shake up European football - and it is giving manager Jurgen Klopp a big problem.

Roberto Firmino has already made his way to the Saudi league after his days at Liverpool came to an end and Fabinho was then given an offer he couldn't refuse.

To be fair, it was also an offer Liverpool couldn't turn down as £40million for an ageing midfielder who lost his way badly last season was a good deal.

Fabinho was a massive player for Liverpool when the team were firing and winning trophies, but his slide in form was a big reason why the midfield fell apart last season.

Thiago is also reported to be the subject of transfer interest from Saudi Arabia and I wouldn't be against letting him go.

Don’t get me wrong here as Thiago is a great player and when he is at his best, there are few better passers of the ball in the game.

The trouble is, he is injured too often and cannot be relied upon to play enough game next season, so it might be time to move him on.

Jordan Henderson may also be on his way to Saudi Arabia and his exit would be a blow as his influence on the team on and off the pitch will be missed.

Now Klopp needs to get a couple more midfielders in to back up the signings of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones are good young players, but Liverpool always needed to rebuild their midfield this summer and the exit of Fabinho confirms more signings are needed.