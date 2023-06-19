John Aldridge: Stephen Kenny’s removal won’t solve Ireland’s problems

Irish boss has been naive to believe he can play passing football with these players

Evan Ferguson flicks on a corner to set up the Ireland goal in Greece

Nathan Collins bags the Irish equaliser, but it wasn’t enough on the night

James McClean has been a super servant for Ireland but his now a veteran struggling at club level

It was grim watching Ireland lose in Greece on Friday night, and while it pains me to write this, we won’t be qualifying for a major tournament any time soon.

In a group with France and Holland, our hopes of reaching the Euro 2024 finals were pretty remote, but there was always a hope we could finish third and find a back-door route to get there.

That dream looks dead after the 2-1 defeat in Athens, and while Stephen Kenny’s position as Ireland boss will now be discussed again, a bigger issue concerns me.

If Jurgen Klopp or Pep Guardiola took over as Irish manager tomorrow morning, they probably would make a better job of it than Kenny.

Yet, whoever is calling the shots from the sidelines, the current Ireland squad will not be good enough to compete at the top end of international football.

This is not a criticism of the lads who pulled on shirts in Athens on Friday night, as they gave their all to the cause and fought right until the end.

Looking through that team, though, we have players who have failed to make it in the Premier League and others operating in the second-tier of English football.

Young Evan Ferguson is a good prospect but is a baby in the game and can’t carry the team.

The Ireland midfield is full of players who are clearly proud to be playing for our great country, but the match-winning quality we need is not there.

Who do we have to give the killer pass that will open up a defence or weave that moment of magic to put the opposition on the back foot?

The truth is, we don’t have those players, and whatever Kenny or any Ireland manager does, he won’t be able to magic them up.

The sight of James McClean coming off the Ireland bench to try to save the day in the final stages said all you needed to know about where we are right now.

James has been a fantastic servant for Ireland but is at the back end of his career now and has been playing for a side relegated from the Championship.

That’s the level Kenny is selecting players from, and while we can try to dress things up differently, they just won’t cut it on the international stage.

The debate over Kenny and whether he should be replaced will be the focus ahead of Monday night’s game against Gibraltar in Dublin.

All I will say on this subject is that Kenny is incredibly naive if he continues to believe he can get this group of players to win matches playing attractive, flowing football.

He has been telling anyone who will listen for the last couple of years that he is changing the way the Ireland team plays and that a new brand of winning football will emerge sooner rather than later... but it’s not realistic with this set of players.

I’d like to go out on my favourite golf course in the Algarve and break 60 today, but I know that won’t happen and sport is all about setting attainable goals.

If Kenny had Jack Grealish and Declan Rice as his midfield kingpins, with Evan Ferguson and another top striker leading the line, maybe he could promote a passing brand of football.

Wales and Scotland have proved two or three top players can be blended with others to create a team that can win on the international stage.

The trouble is, we don’t have two or three top players to build around and the job of an Ireland manager is to get the best out of what he has at his disposal.

I played in an Ireland team under Jack Charlton loaded with top-class professionals operating at the top of European football with their clubs.

Yet we didn’t go into matches against the best sides in the world thinking we could blow them away.

We played to our strengths, made ourselves difficult to beat and then had the quality in the key moments to grab a big goal that allowed us to worry every opponent.

Our run to the 1990 World Cup quarter-finals is remembered as one of the great moments for the Ireland team, but we didn’t win a single game in Italy that summer.

What Jack did was set us up to ensure we were tough to beat, and even if we didn’t win matches, we were not losing.

Three draws in the group stages, a penalty shoot-out win against Romania and a narrow defeat against hosts Italy was a great effort for an Ireland team in our first World Cup.

Sadly, we are a million miles away from repeating that kind of success and I feel we are making life harder for ourselves by trying to pretend we can pass teams off the park with clever tactics.

It might be against Kenny’s principles, but he needs to deploy tactics that give Ireland the best chance of qualifying for tournaments, and if he doesn’t want to do that, then maybe he is not the right man for the job.

Our best chance to score a goal comes from well-worked set-pieces and balls into the box from wide areas.

It might be ‘old-school’ football, but a good manager appreciates how to get results and that is where Kenny has gone wrong.

I’d love to see Stephen succeed, but he has had a long time in the job and the reality is that we are no better now than when he started.

Now others will decide whether another manager could do a better job.

Stephen Kenny is in major bind

Man City’s slickers striking fear into the rest

Football has a big problem with Manchester City. Last weekend’s Champions League final victory saw Pep Guardiola’s side complete the treble and I suspect it will not be the first time they do it.

I’m not a fan of the methods they have used to get to this point of complete domination, as they appear to have bent Financial Fair Play rules to breaking point to sign some of the world’s best players.

The result is they are too good for the rest and if it were not for Liverpool — and Arsenal in the season just gone ­— City would have won the Premier League title by 15 to 20 points every year for the last five or six years.

Formality

I have no problem recognising a great team and a great manager, but we want to see competition in sport and might not have that in football unless City are knocked off their perch.

Their Premier League and FA Cup double was almost a formality in the final weeks of the season.

And while they were pushed by Inter Milan in the Champions League final, the only way they were going to lose was if they let the pressure of the moment get to them.

Now that City have overcome their Champions League jitters, it will be tough to stop them in that competition next season and European football should be worried.

We want fans around the world to tune in to watch exciting title races and cup finals, but those days may be over so long as Man City are this dominant.