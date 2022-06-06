John Aldridge sends message to young footballer (17) paralysed in freak accident

17-year-old Corey Prendergast from Cashel was out with friends when he suffered a severe spinal injury that paralysed him on May 10.

Liverpool legend John Aldridge has reached out to a Tipperary teenager who was left paralysed after a freak accident.

17-year-old Corey Prendergast from Cashel was out with friends when he suffered a severe spinal injury that paralysed him on May 10. He has been in hospital ever since.

Last week, his soccer club, Cashel Town FC, set up a GoFundMe page to support Corey’s devastated family.

The Kick It For Corey campaign has been shared far and wide, raking in more than €17,000 in just 3 days.

And the fundraiser has also been endorsed by former footballer and Sunday World columnist John Aldridge, who sent Corey some well wishes and added that he hopes to see the TY student at Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium in the near future.

“Hi Corey, it’s John Aldridge here mate, ex Liverpool and Republic of Ireland striker. I believe you support both teams like myself,” the 63-year-old said in a video message.

“I hope you’re alright. I believe you’ve had a bad accident and you’re not too good at the moment so I just want to wish you all the very best in your recovery.

“I hope to see you at Anfield soon in the future. You take care, mate. You’ll never walk alone. All the very best.”

Former Manchester United and Ireland international John O’Shea also shared details of the Kick it for Corey campaign on his Instagram stories.

Corey has demonstrated “exceptional talent” as a young football star over the years and was named the outgoing Cashel Town Schoolboys Club player of year for 2021 season.

He also played with the club’s Adult junior team at the age of 16, earning his spot due to pure “ability and talent”.

Cashel Town Schoolboys Club chairman Jim O’Neill said the local community were shocked by the news of Corey’s injury and are rallying around the Prendergast family.

“He is a lovely, lovely lad. It is heartbreaking. We will be doing other fundraisers during the summer,” he told the Irish Examiner.

Those who wish to donate to the fundraiser can do so here.