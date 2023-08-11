John Aldridge on the Harry Kane trophy debate ahead of his move to Bayern Munich

Aldo insists England captain is already a winner despite lack of silverware.

Harry Kane looks set to complete his £100million to Bayern Munich, with former Ireland striker John Aldridge suggesting his move provides further evidence that loyalty is dying in the modern game.

Kane is set to end his 11-year stay at Tottenham to join the German champions, with former Liverpool striker Aldridge insisting he would never walk away from his boyhood club if a tempting offer came his way.

“I used to go home and away to watch Liverpool and it was in my blood, but is Tottenham in Kane’s blood? That’s the question I would ask,” Aldridge told sundayworld.com.

"The way football works now, I question whether any player has loyalty to a club any more because for me, I would have stayed at Liverpool for life if I had the choice.

"He’s no pauper. He’s made for life, his kids are made for life and his grandkids are made for life. For me, I wouldn’t move.

"How many million do you want, how many millions do you need to live your life. I don’t understand why players are so desperate to move to get more money these days.

"If I was Kane and I had given so much to one club, I’d strive to get them back into the Champions League or to win a League Cup or FA Cup with Tottenham. He might see it differently.

John Aldridge: Harry Kane has already won trophies

"Bayern Munich are a great club. They have fantastic traditions and have a better chance than most of winning the Champions League next season, but I don’t see this move for Kane.”

Kane is often ridiculed for his lack of trophy success, but Aldridge suggests he is one of the game’s greats despite a lack of silverware with Spurs.

"A golden boot at the World Cup is a trophy, of course it is,” he added of the striker who was top scorer at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

"He is a fantastic striker, a fantastic finisher and he has achived a lot.

"I’m lucky to have a promotion medal the fourth division, winners medals in the second third division and second division and the winners’ medal with Liverpool in the First Division. I also have an FA Cup and a League Cup winners’ medal.

"I’ve been lucky to do that and the golden boots I have won are part of what I won in my career. That’s the way I see it.”