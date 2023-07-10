John Aldridge: My verdict on Steven Gerrard’s move to Saudi Arabia

His dream of managing Liverpool one day won’t be damaged

Steven Gerrard became the latest big name to sign up to be part of the Saudi Arabia football dream and I challenge anyone to say they would not do the same thing if they were in his shoes.

As was the case with the World Cup in Qatar last year, plenty of people have been debating the human rights record of nations like Saudi Arabia and there is no doubt they have some questions to answer.

Yet I look at at some of the disgraceful antics Boris Johnson and the British Government have got up to in recent years and they are just as bad in different ways.

The people of Britain have been treated appallingly by the Tory mob, who have been in power for far too long. The position many in the Conservative party hold on immigration, not to mention their Covid office parties when we were all in lockdown, are nothing short of disgraceful.

So the Brits should not try to take the moral high ground on issues in Saudi Arabia and no one should criticise someone like Gerrard for accepting an offer to work there.

Cristiano Ronaldo was the first big name to move to Saudi Arabia and everyone was quick to suggest he was joining a tin-pot league.

Yet Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and Roberto Firmino are all playing in Saudi Arabia now and they won’t stop there.

In the mid-1980s when I was at the top of my game, the average salary for a First Division player was around £50-70k a year.

Top players would have been on £5k-a-week and it was big money at the time.

What we have seen since then is an explosion in the kind of cash players can earn and that has been taken to the next level by the Saudis.

There are suggestions that Ronaldo (inset below) and Benzema are on more than £100million a year to play in Saudi Arabia.

Are you honestly telling me that anyone who was offered that kind of money wouldn’t go?

If you were offered four times your salary in your current job to go and work in Saudi Arabia, you would be very tempted to take it.

Also, when legends like Ronaldo or Gerrard are given a big-money deal to move to Saudi, they know they are going to be treated like kings when they get there.

A huge house will be provided and everything they need will be given to them, as well as a salary that will financially secure everyone close to them.

The lads going out to Saudi Arabia are at the back end of their careers and they are using this opportunity to top up their pensions. Where I would draw the line is if I was at a top club, playing in the Champions League at the age of 24 or 25.

That’s when you should be trying to win the biggest prizes in the game and I would question the ambition of any player leaving the European leagues to chase money in Saudi Arabia or any other minor league.

Sporting ambition should come before cash when you are in your prime playing days, but a player like Bobby Firmino has every right to cash his chips in and take the Saudi money.

Legends like Ronaldo and Gerrard may not need any more money as they have lived through the most lucrative era in football history.

Yet turning down offers on the scale they are coming from the Saudis is impossible, as it can ensure the future generations of your family will be secure and that is so important to all of us.

Stevie might not have imagined the next step of his management career would be in Saudi Arabia, but I probably didn’t expect to end up playing for Real Sociedad after a very successful spell at my boyhood club Liverpool.

The name of Steven Gerrard is massive around the world and the Saudis know the power of having people like him in their league.

From Stevie’s perspective, he will still have dreams of managing Liverpool one day and this experience in Saudi Arabia will give him a fresh perspective that he can add into the mix for whatever comes after that.

Who knows, Stevie could enhance his managerial reputation in his new role and in a few years time, the idea of moving to the Saudi League might become the norm.

This mega-rich nation have already revolutionised the world of golf and paid some insane cash to get some of the game’s biggest stars to play in their LIV Golf competitions.

I’m sure they will be exploring the possibility of their teams playing more games against the biggest clubs in Europe.

Could a Saudi team play in the Champions League one day? It might sound like a crazy idea right now but money talks in this world and I’m sure Uefa and Fifa will be open to ideas and proposals that will come their way in the years to come.

I don’t like the way money from Abu Dhabi has turned Manchester City into an all-conquering team because it feels unfair on the other teams in the league when they can spend what they want and the rest can’t compete.

The Saudi League is an entirely different proposition and while you can find fault in these mega-rich investors, there is nothing to stop this in any sport now.