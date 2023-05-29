John Aldridge: Manchester United got lucky in a strange season

Liverpool and Chelsea’s demise opened the door for United to seal top four finish

Manchester United got lucky on a few fronts this season as they stumbled over the finishing line in the race for a top-four finish.

The Premier League’s top six has been settled in the last few years, with the occasional interruption from a team like Leicester when they had an exceptional campaign.

Yet this is the season when all that has been ripped up and nothing made sense.

For starters, we had a World Cup that should never have been allowed to take place, stuck in the middle of the season.

That made it feel like two very separate stories – before and after the tournament in Qatar.

The break helped United manager Erik ten Hag as Cristiano Ronaldo was pushed out of the club just before that World Cup and, if the season was ongoing, it would have been a huge story.

By the time the Premier League restarted again, Ronaldo was old news and United could get on with the season without that circus affecting them.

Another big helping hand that has pushed United towards a top-four finish has come from their rivals, especially Chelsea and Liverpool.

I’ll start with Chelsea as I cannot believe the season they have produced.

They spent £600 million on new players, blew a fortune to get Graham Potter out of Brighton and then sacked him.

And to top it all, they put the worst manager of all time, Frank Lampard, in caretaker charge until the end of the season.

They have been pathetic all season and the players in that dressing room should be ashamed of the performances they have put in.

Chelsea’s owners clearly haven’t got a clue what they are doing and the fact that Lampard is on the touchline as their manager for the final game of the season today confirms that.

With the money they have at their disposal, I’ve got no doubt that Chelsea will be back in the mix for a top-four finish next season, but their slide helped United this time around.

Then we get to Liverpool and I would suggest they have had a disastrous season.

Injury problems were a factor in the pre-World Cup period and having all the strikers out at the same time was a massive problem for Jurgen Klopp.

The trouble was, Liverpool’s problems didn’t go away when all the players came back.

Time and again, they turned in performances that were just baffling when we know how good this team was not so long ago.

Top players who went close to winning a quadruple last season lost their way and Klopp didn’t seem to have an answer.

There was the occasional moment when they clicked back into gear, like the 7-0 hammering of Manchester United at Anfield.

Yet the consistency we have associated with Klopp’s Liverpool over the last few years was lacking and they will not be in the Champions League next season.

Yet when I look at the Premier League table heading into the final games today, the gap between United and Liverpool is not big.

This is a season when Liverpool have been dreadful and United have been hailed for making big progress under Ten Hag, yet they are only six points ahead.

I’m sure United will spend big this summer and if they get Harry Kane out of Tottenham, they will be a threat next season.

Yet United and the rest are still a million miles behind Manchester City and recent history suggests only one team and one manager can close that gap.

Klopp and Liverpool stood up to City during this period of dominance and the Premier League would have been much less exciting without that competition.

The summer transfer window will be crucial for the teams trying to stop City’s runaway train, but we know that Klopp is the only manager Guardiola is really worried about.

He has said that the Liverpool boss is his greatest rival and even repeated that comment a few days ago.

What comes next is crucial and not just to the hopes and dreams of Liverpool fans

The Premier League is followed around the world and is viewed as the greatest football show on earth.

Yet with the help of their financial manipulations and some brilliant management from Guardiola, Manchester City now have established a level of dominance that could see interest wane in one-sided title races.

The Premier League has to hope Klopp and a new-look Liverpool team return to form next season and give City a real fight.