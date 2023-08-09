John Aldridge: Liverpool fans need to shift their expectations this season

Jurgen klopp is putting together a great new team but its too early to talk titles yet.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE - AUGUST 02: Manager Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool arrives for the pre-season friendly against Bayern Munich at the National Stadium on August 02, 2023 in Singapore. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

There are so many unanswered questions heading into the new Premier League season – and that’s why I suspect it will be the most exciting in years.

It looked as if Manchester City had conquered football when they completed the treble a few weeks ago, but Pep Guardiola’s side will be starting from scratch when they return to action at Burnley next Friday and we don’t know how they are going to react to their heroics of last season.

Liverpool were close to completing an historic treble in the previous season and that kind of effort takes a lot out of a team.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool players looked tired emotionally and physically at the start of last season and they didn’t find their form consistently at any point.

It can feel a little flat when you get back into pre-season and try to go again, so City have to guard against that when they get the season underway against Vincent Kompany’s newly-promoted Burnley next Friday.

Also, a few issues that have gone against them in the last couple of months and that is unusual for the team that has had it all on the off the field in recent years.

City have lost captain Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez’s move to the Saudi Arabian league is a blow they could have done without.

We don’t know how they will react if Erling Haaland gets an injury for an extended period, but Guardiola will be aware of all these issues and that’s why I expect him to splash the cash again before the end of this month and add to his squad.

Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol is coming in for big money and City will spend again as that’s what they do.

They are clearly the team to beat once again, but I don’t think they will have it all their own way this time.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA

Arsenal pushed them for long periods of last season and should kick on again after making some good signings this summer, with Declan Rice their biggest capture.

I’d also expect Manchester United to be better, with Mason Mount a good signing who gives their midfield an extra option.

They have also replaced their goalkeeper after some tricky moments for David De Gea over the last couple of years.

Newcastle will be in the mix again, while Chelsea and Tottenham can’t be any worse than they were last season.

So City should have a few teams capable of taking points off them, but I don’t see anyone finishing ahead of them this season, even though it pains me to write that as a Liverpool man.

I have just returned from Liverpool’s pre-season trip to the Far East in my role as a club ambassador and manager Jurgen Klopp must know that he is still very much working with a team in transition.

While the team looks great going forward, I think we need to dilute expectations going into the new season for a number of reasons.

The Liverpool forward line looks strong, with lots of options for the manager and he needs to find a way to get the best out of the attacking talent he is working with.

When we get to the midfield, it’s still very much a work in progress and that’s why I say this will be a transitional season for Liverpool.

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai will take time to settle and a No.6 position needs to be addressed in the transfer market after the exits of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

Klopp has lost almost a third of his squad with all the exits at the back end of last season and the recent departures, so he won’t be entirely sure what he will get from a new-look team in next Sunday’s season opener at Chelsea.

After watching the matches on the pre-season tour, the big concern for me is a familiar one.

When the team give the ball away and Trent Alexander-Arnold is pushed up in the high press, teams know they can get some joy by putting a long ball over the top and turning the Liverpool defence onto their heels.

We saw it time and again last season and you look at the most recent results and an alarming trend can be found.

They conceded four on the final day of last season at Southampton and the goals have been flowing against them in pre-season matches, including the four let in against Bayern Munich in Singapore on Wednesday.

You can’t look too deeply into pre-season matches, but Klopp and his coaching staff need to solve the problems that undermined last season if they are to succeed this time.

That’s why I would suggest a top four finish in the Premier League and a push to win the Europa League final in Dublin would be the two realistic targets for the months ahead.

This great club doesn’t want to be in the Europa League and Thursday night football is not ideal, but that competition gets juicy when you get to the back end of it.

So my message to Liverpool fans today is while you can get excited about the new season, you should also be realistic when setting tour targets.

I can see a scenario where Klopp gets his team firing and they could finish in second place this season, but that is the best they can hope for.

There are too many moving parts in this Liverpool jigsaw to think about a Premier League title challenge this season, but the squad that is being pieced together has real potential to start a new era of success.