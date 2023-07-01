John Aldridge: Let’s hope it’s a céad míle fáilte for Jurgen Klopp

Europa League final at the Aviva is a massive incentive for Reds

Joe Gomez may not be up to filling the rightback slot

Jurgen Klopp has plenty of work ahead of him in rebuiding Liverpool but Reds will back him

Jurgen Klopp is under pressure to deliver for Liverpool when the new season gets underway next month – but it is hard to say what success will look like.

This is a club that expects to challenge for the Premier League, to be in the mix for European trophies and to create special memories at Anfield.

Yet those ambitions seemed a million miles away last season, and Liverpool’s fall from grace was so dramatic that it might not be possible to get back into contention for silverware right away.

Klopp and his team were in the mix for a quadruple in May 2022, but they finished a massive 22 points behind champions Manchester City last season.

That’s a huge gap that represents a little over seven defeats, and when you consider City have only lost eight games over the last two seasons, it highlights the scale of the task for Klopp and the chasing pack.

You can’t get away from the fact that last season was very strange on a number of levels, and none of us would have predicted the teams that finished second, third and fourth this time last year.

With all of that on the table, I expect Premier League standards have to improve when we start again.

Tottenham can’t get any worse as they were a shambles, Chelsea were a disaster and can only get better under new manager Mauricio Pochettino, and you would expect Manchester United to go up a level under boss Erik ten Hag.

Newcastle could be a threat if they make some decent signings and Arsenal will still have a good side under Mikel Arteta.

When you appreciate that Liverpool lost their way in a season when most of the Premier League’s big-hitters struggled, it shines a light on the challenge Klopp faces to get his side back to winning ways.

The chasing pack have to hope Manchester City slip from the incredible standard they have been setting and there is some hope, as maybe they will have a hangover from their treble-winning season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s switch to midfield could become permanent

Losing Ilkay Gundogan is a blow for them, as he has been a brilliant player in their midfield, and new signing Mateo Kovacic didn’t show enough at Chelsea to suggest he will be a like-for-like replacement.

I’m sure City will add one or two more, and the Premier League need to hope the rest give them a challenge this season, with teams that achieve so much success often struggling for motivation as they try to do it all over again.

Liverpool are one of the only teams who stood up to them and showed they were capable of unsettling Guardiola’s side, but sustaining that level of excellence was always going to be tough.

Klopp has been working with old-fashioned tools and a traditional financing model where the club spends what it brings in.

Pep and City don’t follow those rules. They sign anyone they want and argue with the authorities over Financial Fair Play rules at a later date.

That approach allowed them to add the best striker in world football to an already top-class team, with Erling Haaland’s 52 goals in his first year at City taking them to a level no team in Europe could compete with.

Guardiola has had everything in his favour for a long time and his brilliance as a manager has finally got City to a point of almost complete dominance.

Alexis Mac Allister was a shrewd signing

With that in mind, what would be viewed as success for Liverpool next season?

A top-four finish is a must, as Champions League football has to be at Anfield.

Then I would look to target the Europa League, which is a competition Liverpool should have a very good chance of winning.

Also, the Europa League final is in Dublin next year and that would be one hell of a European party for Reds fans in the Irish capital.

The FA Cup and League Cup are also there to compete for, but you need the luck of the draw to get through those early rounds.

Realistic targets need to be set for Klopp and his team because the way the club’s owners operate, they will never go crazy in the transfer market.

They have made a shrewd signing with Alexis Mac Allister coming in from Brighton for a good fee, but it can’t stop there.

Pep Guardiola has his pick of players

I’m also excited to see what Dominik Szoboszlai brings to the team after a deal was agreed to sign the Hungary international from RB Leipzig on Friday.

If Klopp uses Trent Alexander-Arnold in his midfield permanently, which I believe he should, then you are looking at a new-look midfield line-up that should be better than last year.

Trent moving into a more advanced role means the right-back position may need to be strengthened, and there are also doubts over defender Joe Gomez, who lost his way last season.

What Klopp has on his side is the support of the Liverpool fans, who love everything he represents on and off the pitch.

This is a manager who is spoken about in the same breath as Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley and Joe Fagan, and that tells you everything you need to know about how much he is revered.

Getting the balance right in the team will be vital because I felt that was not there for large parts of last season, both in the midfield and up front.

Players were slotting into roles that didn’t suit them and too many players in the forward line are comfortable playing on the left side.

Mo Salah is the one player who can play in the right attacking role and the central striking position is still an area of concern.

So I think they need two or three additional signings to give Klopp a chance to compete for trophies as a lot of players left at the end of last season.

The trouble is, they are not bringing too much money in from player sales and history tells us the owners don’t like to spend on new arrivals unless they get some money in first.

Liverpool can never compete with Manchester City financially so long as they have the current owners in place and that is not a criticism, just a reality.

It’s one of the big reasons why they need Klopp to produce a few more miracles to get Liverpool back in the hunt for trophies when the new season gets underway next month.