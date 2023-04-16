John Aldridge: Jude Bellingham decision set alarm bells ringing at Liverpool

Anfield chiefs opted to pull out of the race to sign Bellingham after they admit they can’t afford him

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: ( THE SUN OUT,THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Roberto Firmino of Liverpool celebrates after scoring the second goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield on April 09, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) — © Liverpool FC via Getty Images

DORTMUND, GERMANY - APRIL 08: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been digitally enhanced.) Jude Bellingham of Dortmund in action during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and 1. FC Union Berlin at Signal Iduna Park on April 8, 2023 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Lukas Schulze/Bundesliga/Bundesliga Collection via Getty Images) — © Bundesliga Collection via Getty

DORTMUND, GERMANY - APRIL 08: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been digitally enhanced.) Jude Bellingham of Dortmund in action during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and 1. FC Union Berlin at Signal Iduna Park on April 8, 2023 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Lukas Schulze/Bundesliga/Bundesliga Collection via Getty Images) — © Bundesliga Collection via Getty

DORTMUND, GERMANY - APRIL 08: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been digitally enhanced.) Jude Bellingham of Dortmund in action during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and 1. FC Union Berlin at Signal Iduna Park on April 8, 2023 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Lukas Schulze/Bundesliga/Bundesliga Collection via Getty Images) — © Bundesliga Collection via Getty

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp applauds the fans after the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture date: Sunday April 9, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Liverpool. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. — © PA

LIVERPOOL appear to have abandoned their chase of Jude Bellingham and this story could now swing in several different directions.

We all know that Liverpool's owners at the Fenway Sports Group (FSG) work with an alternative financial structure compared to clubs like Manchester City and Chelsea, but this is the summer when things have to change.

I'm not advocating Liverpool spending £600million on new signings, like Chelsea and their chaotic owner Todd Boehly has done in the last year.

Yet we are talking here about owners who purchased the club for £270million and could probably sell it now for £4billion.

By anyone's calculations, that is a pretty healthy profit and I don't think it is unrealistic to now ask them to back a move for a player like Bellingham.

So the reports that emerged on Tuesday suggesting Liverpool cannot afford a player who appears to be manager Jurgen Klopp's top target were worrying.

Borussia Dortmund have every right to ask for a fee in excess of £100million for a teenager who looks set to be one of the best in European football over the next decade and more.

That is a crazy amount of money, but Liverpool need to be ready to do the deal if that is the going rate in the modern market.

We've all read the stories suggesting Bellingham and his family are big Liverpool fans and the kid was a fan of Steven Gerrard in his youth.

Well, if that is in Liverpool's favour, they have to try and cash in on it by finding the cash to sign him.

Part of me wonders (and hopes!) that the suggestion Liverpool are walking away from the Bellingham talks is a ploy to try and get the price down.

If the player has suggested he wants to join Liverpool, that applies a little pressure on Dortmund to do a deal with his chosen club.

Yet there is a chance Chelsea, Manchester City or Real Madrid will come in with a mega offer and that will seal the deal.

FSG need to be worried here and not just about missing out on Bellingham.

The problems for the owners will come next season if they fail to give Klopp the money he needs to sign two or three top midfielders this summer.

Imagine a scenario where Bellingham links up with his old Dortmund team-mate at Man City and turns them into an invincible winning machine.

Meanwhile, Liverpool get some cut-price midfielders in and they have another season like the one they are enduring now.

If that story was to play out, the fans would turn against the owners and that is only part of the problem.

The bigger picture will evolve around Klopp, who needs to be backed now as he looks to get the team back on track.

He has helped to make FSG hundreds of millions of pounds in profit in recent years and they will get even more if they sell the club thanks to his brilliance over the last few years.

Now Klopp seems to have run out of rabbit to pull out of his hat and needs to be helped financially if Liverpool are to get back to winning ways.

My concern would be that Klopp may fear the Bellingham transfer story is the start of what is to come and if he leaves Liverpool due to a lack of backing from the owners, things will turn nasty very quickly.

John Aldridge: Klopp has earned his time at Liverpool

Despite the huge problems this season, Klopp is still one of the best managers in the world and he is better positioned than anyone to get Liverpool winning again.

Yet unless he has the firepower financially and on the pitch to do that, he would have every right to say he can't do anymore and walk away.

With Roberto Firmino leaving, Liverpool need one top striker and at least two A-list midfielders this summer and that won't be cheap.

The option of selling star names to fund new arrivals needs to be put on hold for now because Liverpool are not in a position to do that right now.

Klopp's hands have been tied since he arrived at Liverpool, but a combination of great work in the transfer market and his brilliance as a coach has seen him win every trophy possible over the last few years.

What comes next is very much in the hands of the owners and if the events of the last few days are anything to go by, Liverpool supporters will be worried.

Signing Bellingham could be a huge statement from Liverpool and would confirm that they can compete financially with the biggest teams in world football.

If they bail out of negotiations at the first hurdle, it might suggest we can expect more of the same in the transfer market this summer.

After everything we have seen over the last few months, the old approach needs to be changed and Klopp will be among those waiting to see whether FSG are willing to do that.

LEEDS A MUST WIN

DO Liverpool want to be in the Europa League next season?

It’s a question we didn't want to be pondering heading into the final month of this season, but that is the reality of where we are.

The thrilling 2-2 draw against Arsenal last week has left Liverpool too far off the pace in the race for a top four finish.

So Thursday night football in the second tier European competition is the best they can hope for.

The Europa League only gets interesting from the quarter-final stage and we have seen that with Manchester United getting that far this season.

It can also be used as a competition to blood young players in the early stages, but there are advantages of not being in Europe as well.

We have seen clubs that don't have midweek matches thriving in the Premier League, but European night at Anfield are special and they have to get them back next season.

Even if it means playing in the Europa League, Liverpool need to be in the mix for trophies and that's why tomorrow night's game at Leeds is a must-win match.