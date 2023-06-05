John Aldridge: I didn’t expect to be picking this Team of the Season

Aldo finds space for one Liverpool player in his best XI

THIS is not the Premier League team of the season I would have been expecting to pick back in August but not a lot made sense about the last 10 months of action.

I had a bizarrely angry reaction to my Sunday World column last weekend by suggesting Manchester United had got lucky this season by stumbling over the line in the race for a top-four finish.

Was I wrong to point out that Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham all had horrible seasons and if those three teams performed as they should have done, United might have been struggling to get into the top four?

It was hardly a controversial point!

Yet when I looked at my Twitter feed after my story was posted on sundayworld.com, you could have been forgiven for thinking I had committed a verbal crime.

The reality must be that Liverpool and Chelsea have squads that should have finished in the top four, and the only reason they are not there is they have badly under-performed.

So, that’s where I base my argument that United were fortunate to get over the line and qualify for the Champions League.

It was the same the season Leicester City won the Premier League.

Claudio Ranieri’s boys were the best team that season, but some other top clubs were awful in that particular campaign.

Saying United were a bit lucky this term doesn’t take away from their progress this season, but losing the FA Cup final against Manchester City yesterday confirmed they are still a long way behind the best.

Yet, when I look at my team of the year, I don’t feel compelled to include any United players, and that says a lot about where they are at.

Marcus Rashford has had a decent season – and it’s no surprise, as I’ve always rated him very highly.

Yet, despite spending an absolute fortune over the last few years, United still finished 14 points behind Manchester City and with a vastly inferior goal difference.

If Liverpool had got the 85+ points I expected from them and Chelsea got the 80+ they should have collected after spending £600m on new players, United would be in the Europa League next season.

Instead, they are looking forward to the Champions League, and you have to give manager Erik ten Hag credit for reaching that target.

I have given the game away a little earlier in this column by revealing I have not picked any United players in my team of the year, but one Liverpool name does make my list.

Alisson Becker has been outstanding between the sticks again. Without him, Liverpool’s poor season could have been even worse.

Defensively, Liverpool were very bad this season, and that meant Alisson was busier than ever, but he proved he was a world-class keeper once again.

Roll back to last summer and I would not have imagined a Premier League team of the season without Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah on the list, but they don’t make any lists this time.

Instead, my team is loaded with Manchester City and Arsenal players, along with a player who will be spoken about a lot this summer.

I’ve gone for Newcastle’s Kieran Trippier at right-back and included his team-mate Sven Botman in one of the centre-back slots.

Newcastle have not splashed the cash to lavish levels yet, but they have bought wisely, and Botman is an example of that.

Man City’s Ruben Dias has to get into the team and his former team-mate Oleksandr Zinchenko of Arsenal gets into my team as well.

The midfield is a tough area to pick, as we had some outstanding performers, but the first two names on the team-sheet have to be Kevin De Bruyne and his Man City team-mate Ilkay Gundogan.

Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard has been superb in a much-improved Gunners team – so has his team-mate Bukayo Saka, so both of them get the nod.

Up front, you can’t overlook Erling Haaland’s remarkable debut season at City.

We knew he was a beast of a striker, but he has lived up to his billing and a lot more this season in a Man City team that has evolved to get the best out of him.

The final place has to go to Harry Kane, who scored 30 Premier League goals in a very average Tottenham team.

Kane has his critics, but his goalscoring record is impressive and every team in world football would want to have him.

In my opinion, Kane should leave Spurs this summer – and with one year left on his contract, he needs to join a club that are competing for honours.

So, there it is – a team sadly lacking Liverpool players but this sums up a confusing campaign.