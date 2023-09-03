John Aldridge: D-day is looming for Darwin Nunez

Uruguay striker could be Anfield club’s new 30-goal a season man if he takes his chances

DARWIN Nunez should be the first name on Jurgen Klopp’s teamsheet for today’s game against Aston Villa at Anfield – but he knows the time has come to deliver.

Last weekend’s two-goal wonder show from Nunez at Newcastle secured a massive win for Liverpool and gave a striker who has struggled to find his best form since arriving at the club a breakthrough moment.

Now, he should get his chance to prove he can be a match-winner every week, but he needs to confirm he is up to the task.

Nunez’s huge £85million price tag ensured the Uruguay striker was expected to hit the ground running when he arrived from Benfica last summer.

Yet he found it hard to settle in the Premier League, and after missing a few big chances, you could see his confidence drained away.

Klopp and his coaching staff have a long track record of improving players on the training ground, and now that Nunez has been at Liverpool for a year, the time has come for him to step up and take a leadership role.

His two goals at Newcastle last weekend are what you expect from a striker who came with such a high price tag. And while I’ve always felt he would come good, there is only so long you can wait at a big club like Liverpool.

Nunez has had too many poor performances since his arrival at Anfield, but the hope now is that his heroics at Newcastle have flicked the switch for his Liverpool career.

Klopp and his coaching team need to find a balance because it feels like the Liverpool manager is still searching for his best combination in the forward line.

Mohamed Salah will play every week so long as he is at the club and has not taken the money on offer to move to Saudi Arabia.

Jurgen Klopp's reshape of Liverpool is taking form. (Peter Byrne/PA)

Then Klopp has to get the best out of Nunez, Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz and young Ben Doak, who is set to have a big future in the game.

The Liverpool boss needs to crystallise in his own mind what his best front three looks like for games against top opposition. While he has played with four attacking players at times, that feels like a risky game as it leaves the team exposed defensively.

With the Europa League games coming up along with the domestic cup competitions, all the attacking players will get a chance to play, but who completes his best three right now?

I’d say Nunez is the player most suited to the role, and if he can get his shooting boots firing, he could be Liverpool’s key player this season.

This lad appears to have all the raw materials needed to be a star and just needs to piece it all together.

He is strong and direct and likes the physical battle with defenders, and on the evidence of last Sunday’s match-winning performance at St James’ Park, he can be a clinical finisher when he is at his best.

There is no reason why Nunez can’t be a 30-goal-a-season man if he can finish off the chances that will be created for him, as there are a lot of goals in this rebranded Liverpool team.

As I know only too well from my own playing days, confidence is a massive factor for any player and his performance at Newcastle should fill Nunez with belief ahead of today’s game against a strong Villa side.

I expect Liverpool to score a few goals again in this game, but the worry comes at the other end of the field, especially as Virgil van Dijk is suspended for today’s game after his red card at Newcastle last Sunday.

Joel Matip and Joe Gomez are likely to be the centre-back pairing and that combination would worry me a little.

They have struggled in partnership at times, especially when Van Dijk’s leadership is absent.

Matip and Gomez have turned in their best performances when big Virgil guides them through games. Yet, in the same way that Nunez needs to emerge as a leader up front for Liverpool, the Van Dijk void needs to be filled at the back.

A win against Villa would mean Liverpool have pieced together an outstanding start to the season, with ten points from four challenging matches against Chelsea, Bournemouth, Newcastle and Villa. A great return.

Inevitably, some will get carried away and suggest Liverpool can win the title, but I still feel they are some way short of Manchester City at this point.

What we can say is Klopp’s Liverpool rebuild is starting to take shape, with new signings Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai making a big impression in their first few matches.

It’s too early to judge whether Wataru Endo can do the job in the No.6 role, but I still feel a long-term solution in that position may need to be found.

There are also some doubts defensively and they may need to be highlighted if Gomez struggles again in the absence of Van Dijk.

Let’s park the pessimism for now, as after the troubles of last season, it feels like Klopp is breathing new life into Liverpool.