John Aldridge: Could any manager get this Ireland team winning?

Debate over the future of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny will divide opinions

It feels like we have reached a pivotal moment on what comes next for Ireland ahead of tonight’s game against Holland.

Stephen Kenny has been Ireland manager for 35 games and we all know his record is pretty terrible.

When you look at the results he has achieved in competitive matches, the statistics are even more miserable, but this is not the only story here.

If we lose against the Dutch tonight, many people will say the manager has to go and we need to come up with a new plan – and that might be the case.

Yet would Mick McCarthy or Martin O’Neill be producing better results if they were managing this group of players? I’m not sure they would.

When I was playing in Jack Charlton’s great Ireland teams in the 1980s and ’90s, we had players operating at the top end of the European game and a plan from the manager that made us horrible to play against.

Kenny doesn’t have that quality of player to work with now, so the question about his future has to be based on the progress he has made.

After this long in the job, you would expect to see some green shoots breaking through the surface either with the development of players or the brand of football being played.

First and foremost, this is a results business and on that score, Kenny has come up short.

When you then look at the way he wants us to play, there have been some decent signs there against lower ranked opposition.

He has tried to play a more open and expansive game and that’s what we all want to see, but is it realistic to do that against France and Holland?

I’d suggest we are pretty naive to think we can go out against the Dutch tonight and play our way through them because the harsh reality is they have better players than us in every position.

Evan Ferguson is a young man we could build the Ireland team around for the next few years, but we need more quality in midfield to play the way Kenny wants.

The term ‘horses for courses’ comes to mind here as top managers build teams that suit the players they have.

Let’s say Declan Rice and Jack Grealish were in the Ireland midfield and Ferguson was the lead striker. Then you have a chance to play a more ambitious style of football with some quality players to execute it, but the reality is what we see on the pitch every time Ireland play.

Our best opportunities to score tend to come from set-pieces and it feels like the manager and his coaching staff are trying to get results without focusing on our best qualities.

I’d love Stephen to succeed as we all want Ireland to be in the major tournaments, but we can see the tide turning against him and it will be hard to stop it if we lose to Holland tonight.

This is the harsh reality of international football.

As a manager and players, you get three or four matches each year when you have to perform above yourself for your country and that’s definitely what is needed tonight.

We are at home, in front of our amazing fans and, while the odds are stacked against us, we need a result.

The qualifying situation we are in means we probably need to win this game to have any chance of sneaking in the back door for next year’s finals in Germany.

To achieve that, we will need massive performances from everyone in that Ireland squad, including the manager.

The good news is Holland are not the force they were when I was playing against them in Ireland colours at European Championships and World Cups.

They had a good win against Greece on Thursday night, but they are a side lacking quality in certain areas and we have to try and expose that.

Cody Gakpo is a threat up front and they have big Virgil van Dijk leading them as captain, but this is not a Dutch side that strikes fear into you.

So my message to Stephen and the Ireland players is believe in yourself and make this a night to remember.

The Aviva Stadium will be rocking and those fans will roar you to victory if you give them something to hang on to.

What comes next is a debate for tomorrow morning and if our Euro qualifying dream ends tonight, a decision will need to be made on the manager and the future direction of the team.

People will be divided on changing the manager, but international football is all about qualifying for major tournaments.

Playing great football is the dream scenario, but it is not as nice as seeing tens of thousands of Ireland fans getting on planes and cheering on the team in the Euros and the World Cup.

I have my doubts about whether a new manager would get this squad of Ireland players to win against the better international sides, but management is harsh.

Kenny knows he needs to get a win on the board that confirms he is taking the Ireland team forward.