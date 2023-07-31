John Aldridge: Cash-crazy players miss out on the joy

There’s more to life than how much money you have

It’s easy to be jealous of the modern-day soccer players and the riches coming their way, but I would not swap my career to be part of the game now.

When you see Steven Gerrard and Jordan Henderson cashing their chips in for crazy money in Saudi Arabia, there will be an element of envy resulting from the fortunes they will be earning.

Yet the question I would ask here is how much money do you need in life?

The lads who have played in the Premier League over the last two decades have been earning incredibly well and even if they never collected another penny, they wouldn’t have to work again.

They have more than enough money to get them through the rest of their lives and their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren are also likely to be born into huge wealth.

Jordan Henderson and Steven Gerrard

Yet we are seeing this rush from top players to get more and more cash by moving to Saudi Arabia and it leaves me questioning why they are doing it.

I suggested in my Sunday World column a couple of weeks back that I might have had my head turned if an offer of that scale came in at the back end of my career, but some players seem to have an unhealthy obsession with money.

Wealthiest

Look at someone like Cristiano Ronaldo, who is one of the wealthiest sportsmen of all-time, yet he still jumped at the chance to go to Saudi Arabia when the offer came in.

Read more Manchester United agree £64million deal for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund

The same with Karim Benzema, who has been on big money at Real Madrid for many years.

These elite players have won it all in the game and they already rank very highly on the rich list of the biggest sports earners in the world.

We have seen Conor McGregor on that list time and again in recent years, along with the likes of Tiger Woods and some of the superstar basketball and tennis players.

The Saudi-backed LIV Golf league already added some names to that list and next year, I’m sure there will be even more footballers earning crazy money in Saudi Arabia.

Being top of that list is maybe the reason Ronaldo is chasing more and more cash, because he could quite happily call time on his career now and still be a successful money-making machine for years to come.

Footballers have become businesses these days, with the team of people around them all relying on one man to generate the income to keep the money rolling in.

They have people looking after their social media channels, doing sponsorship deals and running the day-to-day operations.

This is a different world to during my career and honestly, I would rather have played when I did than in this new football world.

My dream growing up as a kid in Liverpool was to play for my local team. I didn’t think about becoming a millionaire or buying a yacht if I did well in football, and that’s where the mindset has changed.

Modern players don’t have loyalty to their local club and if a bigger cash offer comes in from a club they have hated all their lives, they will sign on the dotted line in a heartbeat.

Happiness

From the outside looking in, all the money they accumulate doesn’t seem to bring them happiness. I had a very different experience in the game.

A lot of modern players tend to be locked up in their mansions most of the time and if they do go out and try and have some fun, they end up on social media 20 minutes later and their lives are ruined for a few weeks.

In my days at the top of the game, we used to go out and have a few pints with the fans after matches and that was taken to even bigger levels when we went away on Ireland duty.

Looking back, we probably took the boozing a little too far at times, but some of the best experiences of my career were off the field with my teammates and the fans and much of that has been lost.

John Aldridge's Liverpool forward line better than modern greats

Now, it feels like players are very detached from the supporters and I also feel a lot of honesty has gone out of the game.

Football used to be a sport where the working man spent his spare cash to go and support his team at the weekend, but the fan base is very different now.

We see a lot of corporate hospitality guests attending matches and it has affected the atmosphere at a lot of grounds, with Anfield an exception to that.

We also see a lot more of what I call anti-football these days, with managers setting out with a tactical plan to destroy a match in a bid to get a result.

So many teams put 11 men behind the ball and do everything they can to limit the number of minutes played in a game, as that gives them the best chance to get a draw or nick a 1-0 win.

Add in the vagaries of VAR and some truly dreadful refereeing and you have a game that is a little harder to love.

The Premier League stars of today will have different memories compared to what I had in my career and while they are winning in the money stakes, there is more to life than the value of your car or the size of your bank balance.

They say money makes the world go round and that is certainly the case with the top players in the game these days.

Yet I wouldn’t swap my career for the riches they have these day and I will forever be grateful for living out my dream of playing for Liverpool and Ireland on the biggest stages of them all.