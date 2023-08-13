John Aldridge: Caicedo’s Anfield U-turn makes me sick as a Liverpool fan

Brighton midfielder’s decision will damage Reds in the transfer market as they have shown how much they’re willing to spend

It has been hard to get your head around the events involving Moises Caicedo, Liverpool and Chelsea over the last 48 hours.

The new Premier League season gets underway for Jurgen Klopp’s side today and ironically, they are taking on a Chelsea side who have engaged in the dark arts in their efforts to sign Brighton midfielder Caicedo.

When Klopp came out on Friday morning and confirmed Liverpool had agreed a British record fee to sign the holding midfielder he so badly needs, it felt like a watershed moment for the club.

Liverpool’s owners at the Fenway Sports Group have been heavily criticised for refusing to get involved in the big spending that has become the norm in the transfer market, yet the Caicedo deal appeared to be a sign that they had shifted their approach.

I don’t think this player is worth the £110million Brighton are demanding for him for a second, but this is the going rate for players now.

Chelsea paid £106million for Enzo Fernandez a few months ago and Arsenal splashed out £105million to sign Declan Rice this summer.

It’s obscene money, it’s hard for those of us looking on to get our heads around it all, but this what football is all about now.

From a sporting perspective, the signing of Caicedo to go with Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai would have been a fantastic summer for Liverpool.

Yet all the optimism among Liverpool fans was shattered an hour or so after Klopp confirmed the Caicedo deal was in place as it emerged the player didn’t want to come to Liverpool and would only join Chelsea.

How was this allowed to happen?

The normal process in a massive transfer like this sees a club chat to the player’s representatives and make sure everything is in place before a deal is agreed.

We saw that in Harry Kane’s move to Bayern Munich, with a deal agreed between the two clubs only after the buyers knew the player was ready to make the move.

I find it hard to believe Liverpool offered to pay a British record fee for Caicedo without checking if he fancied the move to Merseyside and for me, I can only think that Chelsea are offering him or his agent more money on Friday morning.

Nothing surprises me with Chelsea at this stage as they have gone having one owner who bought his way to success to another who seems to be desperate to take that blueprint to the next level.

Chelsea have spent more money than any club in world football since Todd Boehly bought the club from Abramovich, but they still seem to have enough to sign Caicedo and Southampton youngster Romeo Lavia, who is also on Klopp’s wanted list.

It’s hard to believe they are doing all this and meeting Financial Fair Play rules, but that debate is for another day.

For now, it feels like Boehly and Chelsea are more interested in undermining Liverpool than getting their own house in order and as a Liverpool man, the whole thing has made me sick.

Liverpool should walk away from the Caicedo deal as we don’t want to see people given the honour of pulling on the red shirt when they don’t want to be there.

Let him live in London with his fancy car and his big house if that’s what he wants.

Let him take Chelsea’s cash and join the circus Boehly and his pals are organising.

Liverpool don’t need players who put money before joining one of the best club’s in world football, but you do have to ask some questions about why FSG suddenly decided to sanction this deal.

If they were willing to spend £110million on one player, why didn’t they try harder to get Jude Bellingham this summer.

Maybe the player had already decided to join Real Madrid, but it seemed that finance was the primary reason why that deal deal through.

Also, should Liverpool have got involved in the bidding for Rice.

He went for this kind of fee they were willing to pay for Caicedo when he moved from West Ham to Arsenal and is a better player, in my view.

There have not been too many positives coming out of this Caicedo farce, but one has to be the reality that FSG are willing to back Klopp with big money and that is encouraging.

You might say their efforts to get this transfer over the line smacked of desperation as they need a holding midfielder following the exits of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

Yet FSG have played their hand now and it looks like they will give Klopp the financial ammunition he needs to get Liverpool back on track.

The trouble is, any player Liverpool try to sign in the final two weeks of the transfer window will now have an inflated price.

Selling clubs will know what Liverpool bid for Caicedo and they will adjust their asking price accordingly.

It means Liverpool may have to pay an inflated price for the holding midfielder they are going to try and get before the end of the month, but that is the way this great sport of ours has gone.

It’s increasingly hard to love football when you see incidents like this Caicedo transfer story playing out as it has done.

Seeing Kane move to Bayern Munich was another example that loyalty is no longer part of the game as if he really loved Tottenham, he’d have stayed there and did everything possible to win a trophy with them.

I’d still be playing for Liverpool now if I could as they are my club, I want them to succeed and the only reason I left was because I was forced out when I made a move to Real Sociedad.

Now, players seem to be in the game for different reasons and it leaves me cold heading into a new season.

A draw at the Bridge would be a good result

The Moises Caicedo transfer may have dominated the build-up to Liverpool’s first game of the season, but Jurgen Klopp needs to get minds focused on today’s game at Chelsea.

There were always going to be changes this summer, but the scale of the evolution is bigger than expected and that’s why I’m a little pessimistic heading into the new season.

Mac Allister is only 24 and should play out his best years at Liverpool and the same is true of 22-year-old Szoboszlai.

Over the next few years, a new and exciting young team is developing, but what about the here and now?

The last time I can recall a changing of the guard like this at the club was when Ian Rush and Kenny Dalglish ended their legendary goal-scoring partnership in the mid-1980s.

John Barnes came in along with Ray Houghton, Peter Beardsley and myself and you never know how it is going to work when so many changes are made in a short period of time and fortunately for us, we clicked straight away.

Klopp will be hoping for something similar as his new-look team takes to the field at Stamford Bridge this afternoon, but I fear they will be vulnerable defensively once again.

Their forward line will cause Chelsea problems this afternoon, but I would have big concerns about the other end of the field.

That’s one reason why I expect both teams to score in this game today and a draw would be a decent result for Liverpool in this opener as Chelsea is always a tough place to go and Klopp needs time to get this new team singing from the same hymn sheet.