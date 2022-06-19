Jesus, De Jong and the ‘Croydon Cafu’ - who are the players most likely to move this summer?

Several players could be moving in or to the Premier League

Gabriel Jesus

(Manchester City)

After five years of largely playing second fiddle at the Etihad, the Brazil striker is likely to move on with the arrival of Erling Haaland. Jesus has only 12 months on his contract and has been linked with several Premier League clubs including Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle. Mikel Arteta’s side appear to be the frontrunners, although the 25-year-old could decide his future lies overseas, with Milan among those interested in a player who has four Premier League winner’s medals.

Calvin Bassey

(Rangers)

The Nigerian’s heroic performances in his club’s run to last season’s Europa League final mean he is a wanted man. Aston Villa and Wolves are believed to have held talks over a potential move, although Rangers are likely to want £30m for the versatile defender who learned his trade playing futsal in east London. Meanwhile, Joe Aribo and Ryan Kent could also be on their way out of Ibrox to Crystal Palace and Leeds, respectively.

Frenkie de Jong

(Barcelona)

The elegant Netherlands international has been earmarked by Erik ten Hag as the man who can transform Manchester United’s midfield and being reunited with his former Ajax coach could be perfect for both parties. Donny van de Beek could also benefit from having his old teammate alongside him at Old Trafford, although it is unlikely that United will be willing to meet Barça’s €100m asking price for a player with two years on his contract.

Youri Tielemans

(Leicester)

The midfielder has proved himself one of the best in his position over the past few Premier League seasons, with Arsenal thought to be leading the race to sign him. Tielemans has turned down several offers of a new contract and has admitted the time may be right for him to move on with one year left on his deal. “Of course you have to listen to other opportunities, you have to look at your career, and sometimes you have to make choices,” he said. “Maybe one will come my way.”

Christian Eriksen

(Brentford)

Brentford’s hopes of persuading the Denmark midfielder to stay are likely to be dashed and Eriksen has attracted interest from elsewhere in the Premier League. Manchester United and Tottenham are believed to have held talks over a potential move this week, with Spurs tipped to snap up a player who scored 51 goals in 226 league appearances for them.

Gareth Bale

(Free Agent)

Having won 16 trophies, including five Champions Leagues, during his time at Real Madrid, the 32-year-old admitted this week that he wasn’t sure whether the standard of his next club “makes too much of a difference, to be honest”. Bale’s priority is being in shape for the World Cup with Wales and a short-term move to the Championship side Cardiff could suit both parties, or a lucrative move the MLS.

Malcolm Ebiowei

(Derby)

Anyone who has seen the excellent documentary about players from south London on BT Sport will recognise Ebiowei, who was released from Arsenal’s academy before moving to Rangers then Derby. Although the forward made only 16 Championship appearances for Wayne Rooney’s side last season, his talent has caught the eye of Crystal Palace and Manchester United in particular and the exciting 18-year-old could be set for a Premier League return.

Djed Spence

(Middlesbrough)

The ‘Croydon Cafu’ was a key component in Nottingham Forest’s promotion campaign, excelling on loan from Middlesbrough. Steve Cooper’s side would love to sign Spence – who last year signed a new deal with Boro to 2024 – on a permanent deal but could be forced to accept defeat if Tottenham’s long-standing pursuit comes to fruition as expected. He is expected to cost about £20m having broken into the England under 21s squad.

Sven Botman

(Lille)

Newcastle’s pursuit of the Netherlands defender was one of the sagas of the January transfer window and, five months on, his future appears no closer to being resolved. Botman has expressed a preference to join Milan. The issue is that the Italian champions have yet to match Newcastle’s €30m offer, with Lille holding out for that asking price for the 22-year-old.

Junior Adamu

(Red Bull Salzburg)

Christopher Nkunku looks set to stay at RB Leipzig for another season after signing a lucrative new contract with a £50m release clause that kicks in next summer, but their sister club Red Bull Salzburg are likely to cash in on Adamu, an Austria forward. West Ham, Leeds and Southampton have been linked with the 21-year-old, who scored against Bayern Munich in the Champions League last season and can operate as a main striker or out wide.