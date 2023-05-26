Jeff Hendrick looking for new club after being told his time at Newcastle United is up
Jeff Hendrick is in line for a permanent move away from Newcastle United after manager Eddie Howe told the Dubliner – who has a year left on his contract there – that he is not in his plans for next season.
Hendrick (31) joined Newcastle on a four-year deal in 2020 but has been out of favour for some time. His last game for United was in December 2021 and his last Premier League start was in March 2021. He has since been loaned out to QPR and, more recently, Reading. When his loan with Reading – relegated from the Championship – ended he was due to report back to a Newcastle outfit who are gearing up for Champions League football next season.
But speaking today, boss Howe said that Hendrick and another returning loanee, Isaac Hayden, would not be around. "They've been great servants for the club, but sometimes you have to make a clear break, really, and focus on the players that are going to be part of our season next year,” Howe said.
Newcastle are also ready to release Hendrick’s international team-mate Ciaran Clark, who is out of contract.
