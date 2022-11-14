Jamie Carragher's cutting verdict after explosive Cristiano Ronaldo interview

Ronaldo ripped into manager Erik ten Hag, the club's owner and all aspects of the club in an interview that has sent shock waves through the football world.

Jamie Carragher has given his verdict on Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Pier Morgan – and he believes there is only one outcome now on the table for Manchester United.

Ronaldo ripped into manager Erik ten Hag, the club's owner and all aspects of the club in an interview that has sent shock waves through the football world.

Now former Liverpool defender Carragher has given a cutting verdict on Ronaldo's future to Sky Sports.

“I think they should sack him or move him on by giving him a free transfer,” stated Carragher.

"At the moment, they’re trying to build something that is not trying to win the Premier League or the Champions League right now. The manager will want to push for those honours in the next two or three years and Ronaldo is not going to be around.

“He is going to be a distraction, this will not go away. As soon as a player comes out and says he doesn’t respect the manager, how is that going to work when he walks into the first day of the post-World Cup season?

"It can’t work that going forward – there will be people taking pictures, we will be asking about Ronaldo to the manager in interviews for Sky. United don’t need the hassle. That’s exactly why I said 18 months ago it was a massive mistake to bring Ronaldo to the club. This was always going to happen.

“It was always going to end like this. He couldn’t accept being a sub, which in some ways I admire because he’s got that drive and that’s what made him the great player he is. This was always going to blow up in United face and it was a mistake to bring him back in the first place.

"I just thought the comments were bizarre. They were bang out of order considering with the timing of it as well on the back of Manchester United getting a winning goal with the last kick of the game. It gives them an excitement over the next month for when the league starts again.

"They should be enjoying themselves and then the Ronaldo interview comes out and boom! It’s about negativity, not the team, not the manager – it’s about Cristiano Ronaldo. And it’s been like that since he’s come back. It’s basically been the Cristiano Ronaldo show.

"At times that’s been good on the pitch. Last season he got a lot of goals. But this season he’s not involved and he’s craving the attention that he can’t get because he’s not on the pitch. The only way he’s going to do that is by causing trouble and that was exactly his intention with the interview."

Roy Keane has been among Ronaldo’s most vocal supporters in recent weeks, but Carragher suggests the game is up for the Portuguese superstar at Old Trafford.

"He wants to be sacked, that’s obvious," he added.

"He told the club in the summer that he wanted to leave, which is football – these things happen. There were no takers, maybe because of his wages or the price Manchester United wanted.

"I think he knows that’s going to be the same in this next transfer window and maybe the following summer and he is now trying to be sacked or wants to leave on a free. That’s the only way he’s going to get out.”