Jamie Carragher slams Virgil van Dijk and Liverpool’s flops after ‘shambolic’ defeat

Klopp’s men crashed to their heaviest home defeat in Europe as they suffered once again at the hands of bogey side Real Madrid

Jamie Carragher didn’t hold back in his criticism of the Liverpool players following their alarming collapse in the Champions League against Real Madrid at Anfield. Klopp’s men crashed to their heaviest home defeat in Europe as they suffered once again at the hands of bogey side Real Madrid, who executed a clinical 5-2 victory at Anfield.

Speaking on CBS Sports after the match, Carragher lambasted Klopp’s men.

“First of all, I must say what a performance by Real Madrid, to come to Anfield and do that,” said Carragher.

“I’ve never seen a team come to Anfield on a European night that I can remember, that I’ve seen or was involved in, perform like that, and destroy Liverpool like that.

“That was shambolic from Liverpool. Embarrassing.

“We’ve made excuses for them all season, the reasons why they ‘re not doing as well as in previous seasons.

“That was a disgrace that second half. To not even have a chance themselves, show any real fight after the goals go in.

“And to lose that second half 3-0, they were attacking the Kop [and] it was 2-2 in a knockout game. Absolutely shambolic from Liverpool.

“What I’m talking about in terms of shambolic, I’m talking about defensively shambolic all season.”

Carragher reserved extra criticism for Virgil van Dijk.

“Liverpool all season have been an absolute shambles defensively. This team had a great defensive record last year.

“We know the midfield doesn't have the energy anymore, the attacking players don’t press or have the cohesion as before, so Nunez and Gakpo are new to it.

“So this Liverpool defence now, who we’ve been told for years have some of the best players in the world, can’t cope.

“For years they’ve had a front six in front of them that have worked harder and smarter than any other team in world football, and now that’s gone it’s completely fallen apart.

“It’s not acceptable what we are watching this season. And we keep looking for reasons or excuses, but it’s nowhere near good enough.

“Defensively, and I’m not that horrible, but Virgil van Dijk said I wouldn’t get in that back four about two months ago. I think I'd take his place at the moment.”

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson admitted it was difficult to digest after his side conceded five goals at Anfield for the first time in a Champions League tie.

Henderson told BT Sport: “Very difficult to sum it up straight after the game. We’re disappointed and frustrated with the result, but for large parts of the first half, definitely, I felt we performed well.

“We were probably unlucky to go in at half-time level, but we made too many mistakes and when you do a team like Madrid punish you and they punished us every time tonight.

“A lot of it is to do with their quality as well. They’ve got quality players everywhere, but I think we didn’t help ourselves for sure, especially the set piece.

“We didn’t defend well enough and can do better, of course, and the game went away from us.

“It’s difficult to come here and speak. Yes, they have a lot of quality and we knew that and when you’re not 100 per cent when defending they punish you, and we caused ourselves problems at times.”

Former Liverpool skipper Steven Gerrard said Liverpool were “dominated and outclassed” by the Spanish champions.

Gerrard told BT Sport: “It’s a reality check. Liverpool got off to the perfect start, exactly what you need in a European night, fast, get yourself in front, build on it, 2-0 up.

“But from that moment Real Madrid came back into it, scored quite quick, a fantastic goal, and from then Liverpool were dominated and outclassed for large periods.

“At any club, if you concede five goals there’s got to be an inquest into why and how? I’m sure Jurgen (Klopp) will do that in the coming days.

“Everybody will be raw after that. Liverpool don’t concede five goals at Anfield, it’s very rare and there will be some soul-searching.

“Sometimes in football you’ve got to put your hands up and say the best team won, you were outclassed, you were dominated. They were better in most areas of the pitch. We’re witnessing absolute greatness in Modric and Benzema.”