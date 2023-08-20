Jamie Carragher on the one game he wished he played in

Anfield legend believes he could have calmed some nerves as Liverpool closed in on the Premier League title in 2014

It is one of the most talked-about matches in Premier League history and now Jamie Carragher has opened up about his regrets on a day etched into Liverpool folklore for all the wrong reasons.

Carragher retired in the summer of 2013 after playing his 737th and final game for Liverpool against Queens Park Rangers at Anfield.

He ended his career with a collection of medals that included wins in the Champions League, UEFA Cup, FA Cup and League Cup, yet the Premier League winners' medal he craved was missing from his collection.

The season following his retirement, Liverpool so nearly ended the club's 24-year wait for the biggest prize in the English game, with manager Brendan Rodgers driving the bring of glory heading into the final weeks of the season.

Their challenge unravelled in a crucial game against Jose Mourinho's Chelsea at Anfield, as Steven Gerrard's infamous slip led to a goal that Liverpool never recovered from.

Manchester City took advantage of Liverpool’s stumble to lift the title and now Carragher has spoken about a match he believes he could have influenced.

Speaking on the new Aldo Meets podcast hosted by former Liverpool striker and Sunday World columnist John Aldridge, Carragher looked back on the Chelsea game that will always be a sore point for Reds fans.

"I have no regrets about the timing of my retirement, but there is one thing I would have like to do in the season after I retired and that's play the second half of the Chelsea game," said Carragher.

"That's the one game I look at at think I could have made a difference. I was nowhere near my peak at the age of 35, but I'd loved to have played that second half.

"I have played at Anfield so many times attacking The Kop and even if you are not creating chances, you just keep doing the right things and something opens up, it just does.

"We didn't do that in the second half against Chelsea and I just wonder whether I could have brought something to that game if I was out there.

"We started to panic in that game, having shots from long distance. Stevie's (Gerrard) head had gone a little bit, (Luis) Suarez was gone and everything just seemed to go out the window."

While Carragher ponders what might have been if he extended his career by a year, this is not the story of a former player who looks back on his career with a negative gaze.

A flourishing broadcasting career on Sky Sports and CBS Sports in America has ensured Carragher still has a prominent role in the game and he is content with his second career in football.

"When you finish your career, you are proud of what you have done if you have got everything out of it," reflected Carragher.

"I don't look back on my football career too much and I'm glad that I got into something with Sky that allows me to look forward and have a plan in my life.

"Don't get me wrong, I loved every minute of my career. I loved training, playing matches and living that life, but it's done now.

"I never wanted to get to the point where the supporters thought I was finished, looked at the team sheet and thought; 'oh no, Carragher's playing'.

"That why I knew two years before I retired when the decision was coming. I was someone who took defeats and bad performances too personally and I didn't want that any more.

"The first time I met Brendan Rodgers (when he took over as Liverpool manager), I told him that I was finishing at the end of the season. I knew I was done."

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry was the one opponent Carragher dreaded facing during his playing days and when he identifies a rival he relished playing, Chelsea’s Didier Drogba is at the top of his list.

"I loved my battles with Drogba," he added. "He was a brilliant player and the stakes were so high in the games against Chelsea.

"The games were always decided by one goal, one moment of brilliance and you knew that a mistake could be crucial.

"Believe it or not, I played Chelsea 47 times in my career and we were playing them so often in big matches that I got used to playing against Drogba.

"He was always like one of my own team-mates who you train against every day we played them that often.

"I always used to say with Drogba; don't wind him up. You can't fight him because he is too strong for you, but there were times when he wasn't at it. Keep him on side, don't wind him up.

"I actually saw Drogba in the summer in Ibiza and I had a good chat with him at Pacha nightclub.

"It was their night for playing the old music, their flower power night. So people might have been surprised to see me and Drogba in Ibiza doing a bit of flower power!”

