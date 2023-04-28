Jamie Carragher: Manchester City’s only goal as they target immortality

In a game littered with great managers, only a select few can see their impact extend beyond their own team like Guardiola has

Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates after scoring the team's fourth goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal FC at Etihad Stadium on April 26, 2023 in Manchester, England.

Pep Guardiola does not need a reminder of what is needed to take the final step. If City win the Champions League this season there will be those who believe we are watching the best English club team of all time. It would become increasingly difficult to argue against that view.

It is not just that City are winning. It is how they are doing it; the style, the authority, the panache and the inventiveness. City have the best striker in the world, the best midfielder in the world and – without question – the best manager in the world. He might be the best ever.

Just as he did with Barcelona, Guardiola is re-imagining the game. No-one in England can get near him or his team, with his closest rivals Arsenal made to look like schoolchildren in what was supposed to be a title decider.

If Europe is next, Guardiola will have eclipsed the great Arrigo Sacchi and his mentor Johan Cruyff by revolutionising how football is played as a coach at two different clubs in two different countries.

​Like Sacchi and Cruyff, Guardiola is more than a coach. He is an architect, and the grand influencer of the modern game. Football is littered with legendary managers, but only a select few can see how their impact extends beyond their own team. If imitation is flattery, Guardiola does not need to look far for compliments from his peers.

Guardiola first rewrote the rules at Barcelona. After he mastered the art of how to deploy a false nine with two wide attackers, every top side in Europe began to adopt a similar system.

Four years ago, Guardiola developed his vision for a hybrid full-back, encouraging clever moves into midfield to create an extra midfielder and dominate possession. That strategy was the foundation of Arsenal’s title bid thanks to Oleksandr Zinchenko, and looks like it will inspire Jurgen Klopp’s efforts to revive Liverpool with his tweaking of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s role.

Other coaches will be analysing and copying. There will be ‘false full-backs’ in every league in the world soon. Guardiola is probably already working on his next evolution.

At the moment, the City manager can take pride in his latest masterpiece, knowing City can almost touch a treble achievement only one other English club has managed. Yes, he has had all the money he could wish for to execute his vision, but that cannot change the fact that he has constructed a winning machine which is collecting points season after season at a rate beyond anything England has ever witnessed.

City have the potential to become what AC Milan were in the 1980s, or what Barca were after Guardiola modernised Cruyff’s methods at the Nou Camp. Those teams were not only successful at home, but ensured they were celebrated beyond their own countries. Liverpool’s great sides of the 1970s and early 1980s came into the same category.

This City side is superior to the Manchester United team that won the treble in 1999. There is barely any similarity in how they are going about trying to match that achievement. Alex Ferguson’s side managed to do it with sheer will, some improbable late comebacks and – they would be the first to admit – fortunate bounces of the ball at key moments.

A few weeks ago I asked why so few were referencing City’s treble prospect. Now they are closing in on the milestone at a canter. Since the international break, no-one has been able to land a jab on them, let alone a meaningful punch. Guardiola will insist there is still a long way to go to win all three trophies. Perhaps luck will have to intervene at some point. But what is so extraordinary about their current level is how it would now be more surprising and illogical for them to miss out on the treble.

City’s recent sequence of games is as close to football perfection as it is possible to get. They are making some of the most esteemed clubs look ordinary.

Wednesday night’s victory over Arsenal quickly followed the demolition of Liverpool and Bayern Munich. In each case, it has been easy to focus on the flaws of the beaten opponents. But Liverpool were City’s closest challengers for the past four years, and Arsenal the only team to keep pace with them this time. Should we really be so critical of them given how few others have been capable of matching City’s standards?

The gulf between City and Arsenal was both astonishing and worrying for the rest of the Premier League. I cannot recall a game of such stature – a title head-to-head at the climax of a season – that was so one-sided. Yet I cannot help but feel some sympathy for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal’s players.

In the pre-Guardiola era, Arsenal’s points tally would still have them on course for the Premier League. Just like Klopp’s Liverpool in those years they finished second, Arsenal have proven to be a good team at the wrong time.

For all this acclaim, to truly be remembered like his great Barca side or Sacchi’s Milan, Guardiola’s City must win the Champions League.

Next week’s tie with Real Madrid is not just about prolonging this season’s treble bid. It is about securing another chance to complete his City mission.

But whether he does it this year or not, it feels inevitable he will do so eventually and at that moment his entire body of work at the Etihad will receive even more acclaim.

As a player, the greatest team I ever faced was Arsenal’s ‘Invincibles’. Beyond England, football historians do not remember or celebrate them as much as those clubs who won the European Cup. The same will apply to City for as long as the biggest club trophy is missing.

Whatever else he wins, Guardiola’s position as one of the most influential football figures is guaranteed. So is that of his Barcelona team. Now it is tempting to say his Manchester City side is 10 games from immortality. They are not. They are three games away.

Overcome Real Madrid over two legs and win in Istanbul and they will be the greatest team of this age.