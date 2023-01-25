Jamie Carragher angrily hits back at agent over ‘uneducated’ jibes

Joorabchian has been involved in several deals to bring players into Everton since Farhad Moshiri became the club’s majority shareholde.

Jamie Carragher has hit back at football agent Kia Joorabchian, after he labelled him as ‘uneducated’ during an outspoken appearance on UK radio network talkSPORT.

Joorabchian hit the headlines when he brokered the controversial deal that saw Carlos Tevez and Javier Mascherano in 2006, with West Ham later fined for breaking third-party ownership rules.

Despite that deal, Joorabchian has remained a prominent figure in English football over the last two decades and he appeared on talkSPORT to hit back at suggestions that his influence has been a factor in the current crisis inflicting Everton.

Joorabchian has been involved in several deals to bring players into Everton since Farhad Moshiri became the club’s majority shareholder, with Carragher suggesting on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football that the agent can take a share of the blame for the slide in fortunes for the Goodison Park club.

"I said on this programme six to 12 months ago Everton are the worst run club in the country, and it wasn’t a flippant remark - I believed it,” said Carragher.

"You start with the owner, Farhad Moshiri, he doesn’t know what he’s doing but he’s got a lot of money.

"He’s put a lot of money in. He’s got a very unhealthy relationship with Kia Joorabchian, and that partnership has caused a lot of problems at Everton.”

Joorabchian didn’t hold back into his response to those comments, as he spoke to talkSPORT hosts Jim White and former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan.

"When Simon [Jordan] says something I quite respect it, because he’s an educated person, unlike someone like a Jamie Carragher who unfortunately lives in a glass house, speaks out of windows and has no education in terms of his background when he makes a comment,” said Joorabchian.

“That’s why I thought I’d go on and clarify this point. I’ve done three transfers of my players over the course of Farhad [Moshiri]’s tenure at Everton.

"Those three were Richarlison from Watford which was a very successful transfer, a free transfer of Bernard who came from Shakhtar Donetsk when his contract finished and he was a player who wasn’t a complete disaster and did very well, we had Carlo Ancelotti who was the only manager they’ve ever taken on a recommendation.

“We always do the same as we do with any club in the Premier League, every time someone needs a manager and we have a client, we always present our clients.

“Then we were involved in the Anwar El Ghazi loan which was part of the Lucas Digne transfer in an FFP (Financial Fair Play) scenario.

"Anwar came in this way and unfortunately that didn’t work out for them because there was a change of manager and when that change occurred, Anwar wasn’t in the new manager’s plans.”

Liverpool legend Carragher offer up his response on Twitter, as he suggested the personal comments were not necessary.