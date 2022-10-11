Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards leave Thierry Henry bemused with ‘Hey Jude’ rendition

Carragher and Richards decided to toast the performances of Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham with a rendition of The Beatles classic ‘Hey Jude’.

Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards don't hold back when they switch from their Sky Sports role to punditry on America's CBS network for Champions League nights and they were in overdrive on their latest appearance.

With a bemused Thierry Henry looking on Carragher and Richards decided to toast the performances of Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham with a rendition of The Beatles classic ‘Hey Jude’.

Carragher certainly found some lost notes as he screamed out the classic tune, in the latest example of on-air revelry confirming they have a license to enjoy themselves on US TV.

The CBS panel also spoke about reports that Kylian Mbappe wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain in January, despite signing a lucrative new contract last summer.

Mbappe is believed to want to move to Real Madrd, with Carragher unimpressed by the Frenchman’s stance.

"He’s disrespecting the club,” said Carragher.

"He's got friends in the press and he fed them a story on the afternoon of the game, a Champions League game. It's not right.

“We all know how the media works, but for everybody to come out at the same time that Mbappe is leaving, you don't go that big and strong without checking it.

"His agent is feeding those stories and something coming out like that on the eve of a Champions League game is really poor.”