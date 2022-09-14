James McClean wears black armband to mark death of Queen Elizabeth II

The Derry-born winger was pictured with his head bowed, but standing apart from his Wigan team-mates.

James McClean of Wigan Athletic is seen taking part in a minute silence during Tuesday's match against Huddersfield Town at John Smith's Stadium

Ireland midfielder James McClean has worn a black armband alongside the rest of his Wigan team-mates in their pre-match commemoration of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Derry-born winger was pictured with his head bowed, but standing apart from his Wigan team-mates, during a minute’s silence ahead of the Latics’ Championship match against Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The commemoration was repeated in every English football ground that hosted tonight's EFL games as well as Liverpool's Champions League clash with Dutch side Ajax at Anfield.

McClean wore the armband over his long-sleeved black jersey for the game in which his fellow Irish international Will Keane put Wigan ahead through a 23rd minute penalty.

McClean appeared to change his jersey at half-time and it was unclear whether he wore the armband for the second half.

Wigan's lead was cancelled out in the 76th minute by Tom Lees, but Callum Lang restored their lead on 82 minutes, courtesy of an assist from McClean.

The 33-year-old played a full part in the game with the Latics holding on for a win that lifts them up to eighth in the Championship table.

As seen on the video above, Wigan fans chanted McClean's name at the end of the game.