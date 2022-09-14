James McClean wears black armband to mark death of Queen Elizabeth II
The Derry-born winger was pictured with his head bowed, but standing apart from his Wigan team-mates.
Ireland midfielder James McClean has worn a black armband alongside the rest of his Wigan team-mates in their pre-match commemoration of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The Derry-born winger was pictured with his head bowed, but standing apart from his Wigan team-mates, during a minute’s silence ahead of the Latics’ Championship match against Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium.
The commemoration was repeated in every English football ground that hosted tonight's EFL games as well as Liverpool's Champions League clash with Dutch side Ajax at Anfield.
McClean wore the armband over his long-sleeved black jersey for the game in which his fellow Irish international Will Keane put Wigan ahead through a 23rd minute penalty.
McClean appeared to change his jersey at half-time and it was unclear whether he wore the armband for the second half.
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.
Wigan's lead was cancelled out in the 76th minute by Tom Lees, but Callum Lang restored their lead on 82 minutes, courtesy of an assist from McClean.
The 33-year-old played a full part in the game with the Latics holding on for a win that lifts them up to eighth in the Championship table.
As seen on the video above, Wigan fans chanted McClean's name at the end of the game.
Today's Headlines
air rage | Ryanair and Aer Lingus flights from Dublin Airport are cancelled as French air traffic controllers go on strike
lost and found | Did you lose these items at Electric Picnic? Licences, passports and bank cards found
hard times | Cartel boss Daniel Kinahan will be worried about cash flow after money-laundering suspect John Morrissey’s arrest
retail crime | Shoplifting eggs, sushi, gym equipment and alcohol among charges as 27 people appear in court
threats | Axe-wielding smoker set upon cyclist and made threat to kill, court told
dire situation | French Embassy warns citizens of severe housing crisis in Ireland
'be kind kids' | Maura Higgins shows up at nephew’s school to confront cruel bullies
warning | Homeowners warned to review their insurance cover as rebuilding costs go through the roof
aisle be there | Cliona to the chapel and she's going to get married...
'a bit lost' | Mrs Brown’s Boys star Fiona O’Carroll opens up about split from co-star husband