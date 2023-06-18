James McClean relishing ‘pretty special’ moment of captaining Ireland on 100th appearance

Prospective Irish centurion James McClean admits it will be “pretty special” to add his name to the select few who have achieved the feat in green.

Ireland boss Stephen Kenny has confirmed that McClean (34) will captain the side for his 100th international cap in Monday’s Euro 2024 qualifier against minnows Gibraltar.

The Derry native will become just the seventh men’s player to achieve a century of caps, along with the likes of Robbie Keane and John O'Shea, having made his debut under Giovanni Trapattoni against the Czech Republic in February 2012.

“To get 100 caps and join the illustrious names on that list will be pretty special,” said McClean, speaking on the eve of the milestone, with Ireland seeking their first points of the campaign following Friday’s 2-1 defeat against Greece.

“Not just for everyone but my family and for everyone who has helped me to make that happen. It’s certainly one I’ll enjoy.”

Kenny handed McClean his Derry City debut almost 15 years ago, and the wing-back says being able to represent his country just once was special, nevermind on 99 occasions.

“Representing Ireland,” McClean replied, when asked what makes him proudest about the achievement.

“Being able to do that just once was special. I’ve never hidden the fact of how proud I am to be Irish. To be given the opportunity to step on the pitch and effect games for your country. That’s what I’m proudest of.”

The Wigan player also refused to rule out playing for a few more years, with 37-year-old Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric touted as an example.

“Physically I feel great,” added McClean, who won Wigan’s Player of the Year last season as the club were relegated to League One.

“I don't feel I have slowed down too much, if I stay injury-free and I am still enjoying it, if I continue to get picked, why not? (play on to 37)”