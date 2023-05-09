Jack Grealish’s ‘dream come true’ as Man City claim Champions League draw at Real Madrid

City have the advantage heading into the second leg at the Bernabeu

MADRID, SPAIN - MAY 09: Daniel Carvajal of Real Madrid battles for possession with Jack Grealish of Manchester City during the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg match between Real Madrid and Manchester City FC at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on May 09, 2023 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images) — © Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes home advantage can play a huge role in the second leg of his side’s Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid, after a compelling 1-1 draw at the Bernabeu.

Kevin De Bruyne struck a stunning equaliser as Manchester City claimed a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid.

The Belgian cancelled out an equally brilliant first-half effort from Vinicius Junior when he fired past international team-mate Thibaut Courtois from the edge of the area after 67 minutes in the Bernabeu Stadium.

Treble-chasing City had dominated a lot of the early play but holders Real drew first blood in a tense battle when Vinicius lashed home from 25 yards after 36 minutes.

The result leaves the tie delicately poised ahead of next week’s return clash at the Etihad Stadium.

City came into the fixture looking to avenge their loss to Real at the same stage last year and were not fazed by their return to the scene of their late capitulation in that tie.

It was a fascinating first leg at the Bernabau, with City midfielder Jack Grealish admitting he was excited to be a part of the occasion.

"I loved it. You can have a few nerves but these are the nights you play football for and dream of,” said Grealish.

"At a stadium and a game like this, it's like a dream come true.

"We have a new team this year, different players. It's a year ago. We've learned so much since last year. We have the pefect balance of experience and world-class youngsters. I've never felt so confident going onto the pitch having the players around me.

"It's difficult. They let us have the first pass a few times and then had a high press. Playing against Carvajal, I can't count the amount of people who told me before you don't know what it's going to be like. Good battle, I really enjoyed it. I am tired. I've never had cramp before but I had it both calves.

"We've all seen games where they've conceded a few goals but tonight they defended really well. I thought we're only going to score from a shot on the edge of the box. When it fell to Kevin, it was unbelievable. We see it every day in training. You wouldn't choose anyone else for it to fall to.

"I think Brentford before the World Cup was the last time we drew a game at home. At the Etihad, we feel unstoppable there. We came here to try to win, but it shows our character to go a goal down in a place like this. In the end I think it was a fair result. They had their chances, we had a few.

"I really enjoyed it.

"I had a text from my mum before the game saying these are the nights you dreamed of as a kid. Everyone in the world was watchng. Sometimes you pinch yourself. This is the life.”

City manager Pep Guardiola believes his side need to improve ahead of the second leg at the Etihad Stadium.

“Tight, tight game,” he said. “The Bernabeu in the semi-final, sometimes we had good moments and sometimes it was difficult with the quality they have on the ball. Final next Wednesday at home with our people.

"We started really well in second half as well and then after they got the game we could not take it. They play a lot of passes on the left and they are really good there but then we score a fantastic goal through Kevin [De Bruyne] and had good moments and then at the end they had a few good chances.

"They are so demanding, with the experience and quality. We are travelling to Manchester and we will see what we can do better.

"When you play this kind of game it is like a play-off, so hopefully we can learn, defend better and attack better."