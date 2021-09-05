| 19.8°C Dublin

final verdict I've said it before and I'll say it again, it's not happening for Stephen Kenny as Ireland manager

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny.

Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Paul McGrath

Oh Lord. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, it is just not happening for Stephen Kenny as Ireland manager.

Losing a home competitive match to Luxembourg and drawing with Azerbaijan is just not on.

