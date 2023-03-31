Is Lionel Messi about to make a sensational return to Barcelona?
Catalan club claim the club’s all-time great could move back to Barca
Barcelona vice president Rafa Yuste has said the club has been in contact with Lionel Messi about a possible return to the Camp Nou.
Messi made a tearful farewell to Barcelona in 2021 after the Catalan club were unable to offer him a new deal amid major financial woes, instead signing a two-year contract with Paris St Germain which expires this summer.
Barca have made little secret of their desire to bring the World Cup winner back to the club, and at a press conference on Friday Yuste said they had been in touch with the Argentinian’s representatives.
“Leo and his family know the affection I have for them,” Yuste said. “I participated in the negotiations which unfortunately did not lead to a certain result.
“I’ve always had and I have this thorn in my side that Leo couldn’t continue at our club.
“Messi knows how much we appreciate him. I would love for him to come back. We’re in contact, of course, with them.”
