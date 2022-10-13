Irish women's team just the latest to stir up controversy with 'Up the RA' chant

From Nigel Farage to Declan Rice, it seems many a celebrity have found themselves in hot water for controversial “Ra” chants and comments.

The Irish women's team during their match last night

The Irish women’s football team follow a long line of celebrities who have landed themselves in hot water over “Up the ‘Ra” comments.

The women’s soccer side have had their World Cup qualifying win clouded with controversy after a video emerged of them chanting pro IRA lyrics in the changing room post-match.

Ireland manager Vera Pauw said they would "remind the players of their responsibilities” after a video circulated on social media appearing to show the team celebrating following the World Cup qualifying win over Scotland and chanting "Ooh ah, up the 'RA".

However, they are not the first to find themselves in trouble over the song associated with support of the IRA.

Here are six other times the controversial lyrics have stirred up trouble for stars.

Wolfe Tones

A recent gig by The Wolfe tones was dubbed a “hate fest” by a DUP politician when footage showed thousands singing along to Celtic Symphony.

The crowd sang “Ooh, ah, up the Ra” at their Feile an Phobail gig in Belfast in August.

Frontman Brian Warfield defended the lyrics, saying “crankiness in the DUP” stirred up controversy where it wasn’t necessary.

"Remember that people are allowed to have their heroes,” he told Belfast Live.

Nigel Farage

The Brexit politician was tricked into sending a happy birthday message with a phrase he later claimed he had never heard before: “Up the ‘Ra.”

Farage charges people €87 to receive a personalised message on Cameo. In this slip-up last year, he said: "This message is for Brian Kelleher, Brexiteer, and I hope you have a great birthday.

Nigel Farage during his video greeting

"This comes from your good friend Aidan. Now, it’s a bit early in the day, so all I’ve got, actually is coffee. But I hope you enjoy a few pints with the lads tonight. Up the ‘Ra!”

A red-faced Farage later said he thought the line was “innocent” and if he knew what it meant, he never would have said it.

"Are you joking?” he told MailOnline. “I had a face-to-face death threat from them.”

X Factor’s Wagner

The X-Factor flop made headlines when he covered the Wolfe Tones’ Celtic Symphony on YouTube in 2015.

It wasn’t the first time the Brazilian singer was duped.

“I was asked to sing a football song on a video message wishing someone a happy birthday and, for the second time now, the football song had another meaning and I never knew it,” he said on Facebook.

Wagner swore off football chants after his run-in with republican controversy and deleted the video.

"Problem solved,” the X-Factor ‘wild card’ from the 2010 series said.

Footballer John Herron

The controversy caused by the Wolfe Tones’ gig at Feile An Phobail also spread to soccer player John Herron.

John Herron (pictured) wearing the top.

Herron left Larne Football Club “by mutual consent” after he was snapped on social media wearing an “Up the ‘Ra” t-shirt at the gig.

He received a 10-match ban and a suspension before parting ways with the club.

Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane

After his 2020 election, Sinn Féin politician David Cullinane shouted “Up the ‘Ra” during a celebratory speech.

The Waterford TD claimed he was swept up in “the excitement of the night” after the clip was posted to social media.

“My comments were about the past, they were not about the future, the IRA is gone as everybody knows,” he said, claiming the clip was taken out of context.

He said the slogan was in reference to IRA hunger striker Kevin Lynch who ran for office in Waterford back in 1981.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said “I’m not their mammy” when asked whether she should take control of comments made by party TDs.

Declan Rice

The footballer fielded controversy when comments he made on social media in 2015 re-emerged in 2020.

West Ham United's Declan Rice during a pre-season friendly match at Kenilworth Road, Luton. Picture date: Saturday July 23, 2022. — © PA

A number of Twitter and Instagram posts made by the West Ham midfielder in his youth sparked scandal when “Up the ‘Ra” was used repeatedly.

“I am aware that a poorly-expressed comment I made when I was a junior player has been circulated on social media.”

“I recognise now that my attempt to show support for my team-mates at the time could be negatively interpreted," he said.

The England player had previously played for Ireland’s Under 16s, 17s, 19s and 21s squads and apologised “for any offence” he caused with the posts.