Irish teenager Evan Ferguson is being lined up for his first Premier League start for Brighton

Irish teenager Evan Ferguson is being lined up for his first Premier League start, possibly against Everton tonight, after his maiden league goal helped him earn the confidence of his club boss.
Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi was encouraged by the sight of Ferguson (18) finding the net in Saturday’s 4-2 loss at home to league leaders Arsenal after being introduced from the bench for the last half-hour against the Gunners.
It’s a testing week for the Seagulls as they are away to Everton tonight and away again, to Middlesbrough, in the FA Cup on Saturday but De Zerbi says he’s considering a start for Ferguson against the Toffees at Goodison Park.
“He is a very good player, with very important qualities. He is strong and he is ready to play in the first XI. I will decide but he gave me a good answer,” De Zerbi said. “I think he gave the answer that he is ready to play in the first XI. In the next games, he can start.”
