Irish striker Troy Parrott eyeing up a return to fitness after surgery success

Troy Parrott says he’s already targeting a return to action after he underwent surgery on the hamstring injury which has disrupted his season and which will keep him out of next month’s international matches against Norway and Malta.

Parrott appeared to suffer the hamstring injury while celebrating his goal for Preston against Norwich, which was his first time on the scoresheet in 13 league games.

The 20-year-old Dubliner went under the knife yesterday but remained in buoyant mood despite a spell on the sideline beckoning.

“Hamstring surgery went well, road to recovery starts now and I’ll be doing everything in my power to be back doing what I love asap,” he said in a social media post.

The striker’s absence for the November friendlies will be felt by Ireland manager Stephen Kenny, whose attacking options are limited. Aaron Connolly is sidelined at Venezia by injury while Norwich City confirmed this week that Adam Idah will only be able to resume light training next week after his lay-off.

Preston’s Championship rivals QPR are relieved with the news that the injury sustained by uncapped Irish defender Jimmy Dunne in a clash with a team-mate last weekend is not as serious as originally feared.

While the 24-year-old will be out of action, his time-line is a matter of weeks, not months as was first thought, which could make him available for an Ireland debut in November.

“Jimmy’s situation is that we still think it is a contact injury but there is still some swelling there and it’s a case of that coming down and seeing where he is,” QPR manager Mick Beale said ahead of Rangers’ game tonight at home to Cardiff City.

“He’s walking about now. He is tough, Jimmy, so you expect that, but we are going to miss him for a couple weeks. We won’t rush him though, because the big thing for Jimmy is his peace of mind. He has been excellent this season.”