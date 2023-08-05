Irish Man United fans express anger as Ten Hag suggests second string will play in Aviva

Manchester United fans in Ireland have expressed their anger after Erik ten Hag played a full strength side in their Old Trafford friendly against Lens today – just 24 hours before they are due to line out at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

United take on Athletic Bilbao tomorrow with tickets selling out within hours back in June. With the United clash against Lens not announced when tickets went on sale for the Dublin friendly, Irish Reds were hoping to see their star men in the flesh and tickets have proved hard to come by. The cheapest ticket was €35 for those under 20-years-of-age but most tickets were north of €60.

Fans expressed their anger on social media at being “ripped off” when Ten Hag named his team today and their woes were added to after the match when Ten Hag said: “We wanted two strong opponents on the final weekend (before the season starts). We wanted to get players 90 minutes in the legs. Today was good, nine played 90 minutes so tomorrow others will have an opportunity as well.”

Second-half goals from Marcus Rashford, Antony and Casemiro helped United ease to victory against the Ligue 1 side after Florian Sotoca had given the visitors the lead with a spectacular strike from the halfway line.

Rasmus Hojlund will not be available to make his Manchester United debut in the pre-season friendly against Athletic Club.

Reports emerged after the £72million striker’s unveiling on Saturday that he picked up a knock before his switch from Atalanta, which will require potentially a few weeks to get him up to match sharpness.

United fly out to Dublin for the clash with Bilbao in their final friendly of the summer.

However, Erik ten Hag’s strongest XI has already completed its preparations for the new season with nine players getting the full 90 minutes under their belt in the 3-1 win over Lens.

Therefore the likes of Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Christian Eriksen are primed to come into the side for this trip.

Scott McTominay sat out the Lens victory with a knock while Amad Diallo, Kobbie Mainoo, Tyrell Malacia and Anthony Martial are injured.

Predicted Man Utd XI: Heaton; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams; Hannibal, Eriksen; Pellistri, Van de Beek, Forson; Sancho

Doubts: McTominay

Injuries: Hojlund, Malacia, Martial, Mainoo, Amad

Date and time: 4pm, Sunday August 6 2023

Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin