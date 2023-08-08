Irish ace Doherty on Spurs stint and why he returned to Wolves

Luton Town's Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu (left) and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matt Doherty battle for the ball during the pre-season friendly match at the Molineux Stadium

Matt Doherty says he’s a better player on his return to Wolves after a three-year absence at Tottenham and in Madrid despite his lack of game time.

And he admits that while even members of his own family had doubts over the wisdom of returning to Wolves based on the “never go back” theory which has caused the downfall of so many in the past, he was happy to head back to Molinuex and rebuild his Premier League career.

“I didn’t get any advice, I make my own decisions,” Doherty said today in a wide-ranging interview with local outlet Express and Star.

“I spoke to some friends, but most things I’ve done in my life so far on and off the pitch, I’ll make the final decision.

"My family back home love Wolves but they didn’t want me to come back with the potential of ruining what I had before, but it’s grown on them quite a bit,” Doherty told the Express and Star.

“Once you get going, the league starts and you start playing games, they’ll realise it’s good. For my own family, I still have my house in Aldridge, so for that reason it was easy to come back.

“For me was the most important thing – that I was happy coming back. It’s been really easy to settle in.

"A lot of lads and a lot of the staff are still the same. Even the players that I’ve never seen before know that I was here before, and it just feels like I’ve been here for ages already, so it’s been good.”

Wolves pocketed a fee of £15million for the sale of Doherty to Spurs in 2020 but his opportunities in London were limited, and in January the club allowed him move to Spain, to Atletico Madrid, on a free transfer, with Doherty then released by the Spanish side in the summer.

Even though game time was hard to find – just one appearance in his six months in Madrid – he says he benefited from being away, especially at Spurs.

"I loved being at Spurs. I miss some of the relationships I have there – it was a great place to work with some great managers and great players,” he said.

“My three years away, in my mind, has been very successful. I’ve managed to meet new people, learn different things and different sides of the game.

“Obviously you want to, but you don’t have to play every single game to deem it successful. I wouldn’t change anything of my three years away, apart from the obvious of playing more.

“There’s not much I’d change, I really had a great time. I’m definitely a different player.

"Mentally I know a lot more now than I did then, physically I’ve improved and tactically also – look at the managers I’ve been able to work with.

"The challenge for me is to try to replicate everything I’ve learned and put it onto the pitch.”