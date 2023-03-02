Ireland’s two-goal hero Gavan Holohan reflects on special night for Grimsby

Holohan, who has had spells with Cork City, Galway United, Drogheda United and Waterford, hit two penalties either side of half-time as Grimsby reached the quarter-final

Holohan, who has had spells with Cork City, Galway United, Drogheda United and Waterford, hit two penalties either side of half-time as Grimsby reached the quarter-finals for the first time since 1939.

Theo Walcott thought he had levelled the tie late on but his strike was ruled offside, as the visitors held on to pull off the giant killing.

The Mariners will now face Brighton for a place in the last four, and Man of the Match Holohan lauded his team's performance.

“For players playing at our level, you can only dream of days like this,” said Holohan after the historic 2-1 win at St Mary’s.

“We had to work unbelievably hard. Lucky there is VAR in the FA Cup or we might have been in a bit of trouble. We had to ride our luck a little bit but we knew that would be the case. To a man, we put in an unbelievable shift and I’m so happy for everyone.

“I fancy myself for a goal, like I always do, but maybe not a brace, and definitely not two penalties.

“You never plan to take two because it’s very rare for that to happen. I actually practised a few in training, so lucky I did and it paid off. It’s such a special night and definitely one you dream of.”

“The fans we brought on a Wednesday night, it was an unbelievable turnout,” added Holohan, on his 50th appearance for the north east club since joining 12 months ago from Hartlepool.

“I’m just glad for them, all the players and staff and everyone involved with the club. I’m proud to play for this club. It’s a family club, everyone’s in it together. It means everything to the community. We’re just glad we could give something back.”

“Giggsy v Arsenal 1999 semi-final was my first proper memory of the cup,” he also wrote on Twitter.

“I dreamt of nights like this and what a special group to do it with. The Mariners in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, now who says the magic of the cup is dead.”

Grimsby have now defeated Plymouth Argyle, Cambridge United, Burton Albion and Luton Town and Southampton on their way to the quarter-finals, and will face the Seagulls away on the weekend of March 18.