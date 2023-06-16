Ireland’s Euro hopes suffer a massive blow after defeat in Greece

Greece 2 Ireland 1

Outplayed, outthought, outfoxed and a team that is effectively out of contention for Euro 2024 after only two games played.

This truly was a grim night in Athens as Giorgos Masouras claimed the second-half goal which won the tie for Greece. There was a sour note in the air from early on with reports feeding through of ticket-holding Irish fans locked outside the venue due to chaotic planning by the hosts, more rancour in injury time with Matt Doherty sent off after a bruising tangle, frustration for Ireland as evident as the joy for the home supporters.

The aftertaste, for Ireland, will live on as this was a pallid effort from Stephen Kenny’s team who can now, at best, aim for a fourth-place finish in the group.

And this was also a tactical masterclass from Gus Poyet, who had his side well set-up, every player aware of his role, against an Ireland side who looked all at sea. The home side were superior in every aspect, their captain Tasos Bakasetas easily the best player on the park while Liverpool full back Kostas Tsimkas was able to breeze through the game with ease. Konstantinos Mavropanos did not give Evan Ferguson an inch and Dimitris Pelkas looked like he should be playing for a better club than Hull City.

Given the intensity and ferocity of Greece's aggressive play in the opening stages, there was the real fear that this game - and in effect the campaign - could be gone from Ireland's grasp by the half-time break.

Instead, Ireland were still in it, having somehow weathered a storm as rough as the torrential rain and thunder which hit Athens a few hours before kickoff, were outplayed for long spells while also inflicting wounds on themselves with panicked play, slack passing and concentration lapses against a far superior Greek side.

The Greeks were immense in the opening 10 minutes alone with Gavin Bazunu having to battle not only with constant threats from Greeks on the field, but laser-wielding fans in the stands who tried to obstruct his view.

Greece clocked up an impressive count of corner kicks, testing Ireland all the time with a save from Bazunu to deny the sublime Bakasetas while the home side bayed for a penalty call from the Austrian referee on 10 minutes when Bazunu clattered into Giorgos Masouras in the box.

A penalty did come their way soon after, Callum O'Dowda - who has having a torrid time on the left - penalised for handball from George Baldock's cross and, after a lengthy consultation with VAR, Basketas stepped up to confidently score from the spot, a 12th international goal for Greece's Turkey-based skipper.

With the front three in blue snapping at the heels of the Irish defence at every opportunity, Vangelis Pavlidis a torment for Nathan Collins, the Irish side were left cramped in their own half and then players making individual errors when the chance of a break was on.

Finally, some respite for the side in white on 28 minutes, a corner kick from Will Smallbone which was flicked on by Evan Ferguson and Collins showed guile and bravery to shrug off his jersey-tugging marker to send the ball over the line. The goal was initially flagged for offside but then allowed, after another chat with Uncle VAR.

Collins has endured a tough season at club level and too many defeats with the national team but he treasured his goal, running the length of the pitch to celebrate with the increasingly vocal Irish support.

Ireland just could not get within sight of Greece's goal in the aftermath, Ferguson trying a shot from long distance which was never going to get past Odysseas Vlachodimos while Greece sought their second, Bakasetas again denied by Bazunu while a chance for Dimitris Pelkas was blocked by Matt Doherty, clearly struggling due to his lack of game time at club level.

A half-time switch for Ireland, Mikey Johnston on for the ineffective Idah, changed little and it was Johnston who was left exposed when Bakasetas picked a pass into the box and set up Masouras to fire home what would be the winner.

James McClean came off the bench to try and put some steel into the away side with Jason Knight also given game time in a game that was already won by the Greeks as Ireland offered no response, bar a shot from Collins which needed a save from the untroubled Vlachodimos.

Greece were, in truth, the only side likely to score again, a brilliant counter-attacking move on 78 minutes setting up sub Giorgios Giakoumakis but the US-based forward lacked conviction and was off-target.

Errors from the away side opened up doors for Greece, a slip by McClean giving Baldock possession and setting up a chance for Taxiarchis Fountas, Darragh Lenihan then losing it to Giakoumakis, his speculative long-range shot caught by Bazunu on 83 minutes, Greece comfortable in seeing out the closing stages, including four minutes of added time, though Vlachodomis did come up with a save to deny Doherty in injury time. For Greece they had met and dealt with the Irish challenge, while for the Irish, Gibraltar await on Monday.

GREECE - Vlachodimos; Baldock, Mavropanos, Hatzidiakos, Tsimkas; Bakasetas, Kourbelis; Mantalos; Masouras, Pavlidis (Giakoumakis 70), Pelkas (Fountas 70).

IRELAND - Bazunu; Lenihan, Egan, Collins; Doherty, Molumby, Cullen, Smallbone (Knight 53), O'Dowda (McClean 53); Ferguson, Idah (Johnston 46).

REF - H Lechner (Austria)