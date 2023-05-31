Ireland striker Evan Ferguson bats away comparisons with Spurs ace Harry Kane

Ferguson has brushed off comparisons to top strikers over the course of his breakthrough year, including Spurs front man Harry Kane.

Ireland striker Evan Ferguson admits his breakthrough season in the Premier League has gone beyond even his own expectations.

In his first top-flight campaign, the 18-year-old has become a key part of Roberto De Zerbi’s side that achieved a first-ever European qualification last week.

The Bettystown native has hit ten senior goals this term, and more top-flight goals (6) than any other teenager, while he has also broken through at international level, making his first senior start and netting his first goal against Latvia last March.

“For my first season, it could not have gone any better,” said Ferguson, speaking at a Champions League Final preview event in Dublin tonight, run by LiveScore.

“Every time I get a few days, I’m straight back (home). But then you’ve got international breaks and it is go, go, go. There is no better way to do it, it’s nice to come back and see your family and friends and stuff. It’s going to be busy next season with all the games we have.”

The striker also believes Manchester City star Erling Haaland has been the standout player of the Premier League season, with the Norwegian’s 36 league goals helping Pep Guardiola’s side to a third successive crown.

“Haaland, he’s the one, the season he’s had in the Champions League and Premier League, there is no better one,” said Ferguson, who featured in Brighton’s 1-1 draw against the champions last week, a result which secured them that first European finish.

“He is very good. He knows when to come short and once he comes short, his movement is in behind. Once he does that, his movement is so good that no one can catch him.”

“That’s just the way we play,” added Ferguson, when asked about Brighton not sitting back against City’s powerful strike force last Wednesday.

“He (De Zerbi) doesn’t care if it’s Southampton who got relegated or (Manchester) City. I wouldn’t say it’s an ego thing, it’s the way the manager wants us to play. Going man for man against City, I’d say two or three teams did that and one of them was us. It was a good result and a good game.”

Ferguson has brushed off comparisons to top strikers over the course of his breakthrough year, including Spurs front man Harry Kane.

“When I see people, they come up to me and say, ‘I thought you were much bigger than that. I don’t know how you do it.’ I don’t know if it is Harry Kane, I just play my game,” Ferguson added.

