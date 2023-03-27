Ireland player ratings as three stars shine brightest against France

A near miss for Ireland in Dublin as France snatch 1-0 win.

Aurélien Tchouameni of France in action against John Egan ofIreland during the Euro 2024 qualifier at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Ireland’s opening Euro 2024 qualifier ended in defeat to the World Cup runners-up despite a fine performance at a sold-out Aviva Stadium.

Here is how the Boys in Green fared in their opening Euro 2024 qualifier.

Gavin Bazunu - 6

Closed down space well to deny an early chance. Forced into no first-half saves and could do nothing for France’s opener. Two good saves from Diaby and Rabiot to deny a second.

Nathan Collins – 6

A couple of fine tackles in an accomplished display on his 11th successive start. Helped Coleman keep Mbappe at bay. Was denied a famous leveller from Maignan’s world-class save.

John Egan - 7

Returned to the centre of defence and prevented Giroud from a sight on goal. Ireland’s positioning was crucial and he marshalled the defence well. A fine display.

Dara O’Shea - 6

Some crucial headers relieved pressure and looked comfortable in defence. Made a goal-saving tackle from Kolo Muani in second half. Looks like a key cog for years to come.

Séamus Coleman - 6

Overcame thigh strain to start. The 34-year-old kept up well with Mbappé at right wing-back on his 68th cap before switching to the back-three late on.

Jayson Molumby - 7

Fine clearance to deny Kolo Muani’s early cross and made a big tackle on 20 minutes on Hernandez to hype up the crowd. A superb energetic shift in right-midfield.

Josh Cullen - 6

Kenny’s midfield lynchpin had a fine first half, but his loose pass allowed Pavard intercept Knight and open the scoring. He’ll still play a vital role in this campaign.

Jason Knight – 6

First start since September in a more advanced role. Committed shift on the left but switched off for Pavard’s strike. Will be a key player for years to come.

Matt Doherty - 6

Deployed at left wing-back for the first time since September 2021. Kept Kolo Muani quiet for the most part and made a few good forays forward before McClean replaced him.

Chiedozie Ogbene - 7

Dispossessed Mbappé in the first minute to set the tone. Acted as the out-ball and proved a constant threat. Switched to right-wing back late on and deservedly won Man of the Match.

Evan Ferguson - 5

First competitive start. Hold-up play against Upamecano was good but had a quiet first half. Looked through on goal on 58 minutes but Ogbene failed to pass before being replaced by Idah.

Substitutes - 7

Adam Idah was introduced on 65 minutes for his first appearance in 16 months but failed to find a leveller. James McClean, Mikey Johnston and Alan Browne came on wand added a real spark, but it wasn’t to be. Michael Obafemi made a late cameo.

Manager – 7

Stephen Kenny went with his strongest eleven after losing O’Dowda to injury. Will be pleased with Ireland’s overall display against world-class opposition, but Ireland’s Achilles heel of conceding goals from distance continues.