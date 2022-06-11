Ireland player ratings as they turn on the style to beat Scotland in Dublin
Ireland served up a vastly improved performance as they hammered Scotland 3-0 in the UEFA Nations League at the Aviva Stadium - here's how the players rated.
CAOIMHIN KELLEHER: Did not have a great deal to do, but made an early save from John McGinn and fielded a series of high balls to keep Scotland at bay. 7/10
NATHAN COLLINS: Solid at the back and composed with the ball at his feet. 7
SHANE DUFFY: Hugely effective in the air at both ends of the pitch and played a key role in the opening goal, but picked up a booking which rules him out of Tuesday’s clash with Ukraine. 7
JOHN EGAN (Capt): Largely untroubled in defence, where he was in uncompromising mood to deny the Scots clear-cut opportunities. 7
ALAN BROWNE: Pressed into service as a right wing-back, made more than a fist of limiting the dangerous Andy Robinson and scored the all-important first goal. 8
JOSH CULLEN: Set the tone in the middle of the field with an industrious display and grew in stature as he game wore on. 7
JAYSON MOLUMBY: Took time to settle in, but formed a good understanding with Cullen in the engine room. 7
JAMES McCLEAN: Typically energetic throughout and provided the most inviting set-piece delivery Ireland have enjoyed for some time. 7
TROY PARROTT: Kept the visitors’ rear-guard on their toes with a high-energy display and capped an intelligent run with an assured finish to get his name on the scoresheet. 7
JASON KNIGHT: Snapped into tackles from the off to put the Scots under pressure and provided an outlet for the whole time he was on the field. 8
MICHEL OBAFEMI: Produced a stunning pass to set up Parrott’s goal and an even better finish to cap a display full of pace and power. 9
