Ireland player ratings as they turn on the style to beat Scotland in Dublin

Troy Parrott of Republic of Ireland scores their side's second goal against Scotland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Ireland served up a vastly improved performance as they hammered Scotland 3-0 in the UEFA Nations League at the Aviva Stadium - here's how the players rated.

CAOIMHIN KELLEHER: Did not have a great deal to do, but made an early save from John McGinn and fielded a series of high balls to keep Scotland at bay. 7/10

NATHAN COLLINS: Solid at the back and composed with the ball at his feet. 7

SHANE DUFFY: Hugely effective in the air at both ends of the pitch and played a key role in the opening goal, but picked up a booking which rules him out of Tuesday’s clash with Ukraine. 7

JOHN EGAN (Capt): Largely untroubled in defence, where he was in uncompromising mood to deny the Scots clear-cut opportunities. 7

ALAN BROWNE: Pressed into service as a right wing-back, made more than a fist of limiting the dangerous Andy Robinson and scored the all-important first goal. 8

JOSH CULLEN: Set the tone in the middle of the field with an industrious display and grew in stature as he game wore on. 7

JAYSON MOLUMBY: Took time to settle in, but formed a good understanding with Cullen in the engine room. 7

JAMES McCLEAN: Typically energetic throughout and provided the most inviting set-piece delivery Ireland have enjoyed for some time. 7

TROY PARROTT: Kept the visitors’ rear-guard on their toes with a high-energy display and capped an intelligent run with an assured finish to get his name on the scoresheet. 7

JASON KNIGHT: Snapped into tackles from the off to put the Scots under pressure and provided an outlet for the whole time he was on the field. 8

MICHEL OBAFEMI: Produced a stunning pass to set up Parrott’s goal and an even better finish to cap a display full of pace and power. 9