Ireland player ratings as Gibraltar are beaten in Dublin

Ireland’s 3-0 win ends a tough few days for manager Stephen Kenny

19 June 2023; Jason Knight of Republic of Ireland in action against Jayce Olivero of Gibraltar during the UEFA EURO 2024 Championship qualifying group B match between Republic of Ireland and Gibraltar at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Sean O'Connor

Gavin Bazunu 6

Had one routine save to make. High point came in first-half as the crowd cried ‘shoot’ when he picked up the ball just inside his own half.

Nathan Collins 6

Got himself involved in the final third and saw a tame effort saved before he made way for Johnston as Ireland switched to a back four.

John Egan 6

Barely had any defending to do due to Gibraltar sitting so deep. Untroubled at the heart of the Irish defence.

Dara O’Shea 6

Spent the majority of the game inside the opposition half but did all that was asked of him defensively.

Jason Knight 7

Player of the Match. Three fine crosses early on set the tone for a bright performance as he returned to the starting 11 for his 20th cap.

Will Smallbone 6

Got himself involved and set-piece deliveries were good, but never found the spark Ireland needed to break Gibraltar’s low block.

Josh Cullen 6

Two early errors were uncharacteristic. Improved and worked tirelessly, went close to a second-half goal.

Jamie McGrath 7

Linked up well with McClean. Forced a fine save from Gibraltar’s goalkeeper just before the break and saw a header crash off the crossbar.

James McClean 7

Became the seventh men's player to reach a century of caps. Was lively at wing-back but before switching to the back four. Two fine crosses to assist Ferguson and Idah.

Michael Obafemi 4

Should have done better to convert Knight’s expert first-half cross. Lost possession too easily in the final third and really struggled to make an impact.

Evan Ferguson 7

Should have put Ireland in front with a first-half header but made no mistake after the break for his first competitive goal. Went close to a brace late on.

Substitutes 7

Mikey Johnston made an instant impact grabbing the opener minutes after coming on and added a real spark. Troy Parrott went close himself before Alan Browne, Adam Idah and Jeff Hendrick made late cameos.

Manager 7

Kenny’s introduction of Johnston and switch to a back four after the break paid dividends but concerns will be raised after a miserable first-half display against the second-worst side in Europe.


