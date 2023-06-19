Ireland player ratings as Gibraltar are beaten in Dublin
Ireland’s 3-0 win ends a tough few days for manager Stephen Kenny
Gavin Bazunu 6
Had one routine save to make. High point came in first-half as the crowd cried ‘shoot’ when he picked up the ball just inside his own half.
Nathan Collins 6
Got himself involved in the final third and saw a tame effort saved before he made way for Johnston as Ireland switched to a back four.
John Egan 6
Barely had any defending to do due to Gibraltar sitting so deep. Untroubled at the heart of the Irish defence.
Dara O’Shea 6
Spent the majority of the game inside the opposition half but did all that was asked of him defensively.
Jason Knight 7
Player of the Match. Three fine crosses early on set the tone for a bright performance as he returned to the starting 11 for his 20th cap.
Will Smallbone 6
Got himself involved and set-piece deliveries were good, but never found the spark Ireland needed to break Gibraltar’s low block.
Josh Cullen 6
Two early errors were uncharacteristic. Improved and worked tirelessly, went close to a second-half goal.
Jamie McGrath 7
Linked up well with McClean. Forced a fine save from Gibraltar’s goalkeeper just before the break and saw a header crash off the crossbar.
James McClean 7
Became the seventh men's player to reach a century of caps. Was lively at wing-back but before switching to the back four. Two fine crosses to assist Ferguson and Idah.
Michael Obafemi 4
Should have done better to convert Knight’s expert first-half cross. Lost possession too easily in the final third and really struggled to make an impact.
Evan Ferguson 7
Should have put Ireland in front with a first-half header but made no mistake after the break for his first competitive goal. Went close to a brace late on.
Substitutes 7
Mikey Johnston made an instant impact grabbing the opener minutes after coming on and added a real spark. Troy Parrott went close himself before Alan Browne, Adam Idah and Jeff Hendrick made late cameos.
Manager 7
Kenny’s introduction of Johnston and switch to a back four after the break paid dividends but concerns will be raised after a miserable first-half display against the second-worst side in Europe.
Today's Headlines
beautiful soul | Family 'devastated' after teen dies in 'tragic accident' on holiday in Bulgaria
head injury | Man ‘under threat’ from crime group after assault leaves alleged gangster in intensive care
Second half treble | Ireland overcome lacklustre first half to see off Gibraltar with three-goal blitz
unrepentant | Wife of ‘New IRA chief-of-staff’ poses in front of dissident republican flag
'extremely sorry' | Arctic Monkeys cancel Dublin gig due to singer Alex Turner’s illness
case collapsed | Dublin man accused of threatening Russian embassy would be ‘burned down’ walks free
'conspiracy' | Suspended anti-vax doctor says colleagues and government agents schemed against her
Sicko | Co Down woman (46) pleads guilty to sexually abusing 13-year old boy
'Shameful' | Dave Fanning under fire for ‘callous’ and ‘insensitive’ Christy Dignam comments
Mum's the Word | Irish influencer Lauren Arthurs welcomes first child with husband John