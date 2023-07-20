Ireland player ratings after disappointing World Cup opener

Ireland press for equaliser against Australia and come up short

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 20: Katie McCabe of Republic of Ireland leads the team entering the pitch prior to the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group B match between Australia and Ireland at Stadium Australia on July 20, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

Courtney Brosnan – Little to do; one flap when not calling for a long ball and clattering into Quinn. Long hoofs ineffective 8

Heather Payne – Targeted relentlessly in the first-half but maintained courage of convictions; emerging with the ball despite being once again done in the final few minutes of first-half. And was not cowed in attack 8

Niamh Fahey – Produced a predictable quantity of headers and blocks and hooks in a doughty defensive display; neat passing option when the low block occasionally advanced. Still advancing in final throes - 8

Louise Quinn – Another immense display and always on hand to bail out an errant pass or header from friend, or devilishly difficult cross or through ball from foe. Late header flashed wide. 8

Megan Connolly – Mis-judged one through ball and was helped by Quinn; otherwise assured and composed on the ball. Deadly set=piece precision almost late saviour - 8

Katie McCabe – First three touches were throw-ins but grew in significance thereafter; feisty entanglements with Hayley Raso characterising the collective bite of the underdog. Almost the hero with only shot on target 8

Ruesha Littlejohn – Sitting, selfless bedrock who broke up the play in predictable fashion and only made one glaring error in a solid first-half before tiring late on 8

Denise O’Sullivan – Unjustified booking after altercation with Kyra Cooney-Cross; produced moment of magic in the box to create a chance; dogged off the ball, deft on it. A marvel. 9

Sinead Farrelly – Offered some protection for Payne; evidence, one sublime back-heel in the right corner; knitted the two lines together well but did lose Raso for headed set-piece chance. 8

Marissa Sheva – Hit and miss stuff here; got into some great crossing positions down the left with mixed results; complicated play in own half but did serve up some incisive passing higher up. Poor mistake punished 6

Kyra Carusa – Thankless task as the lone hold-up merchant and though distant at times, her occasional success reflected the strength and solidity of the system. Little beyond that. 7

Subs – Abbie Larkin added verve and pace to attack without a finishing touch while Lucy Quinn was a little more incisive and created chance for Connolly’s late, late salvo.

