Ireland overcome lacklustre first half to see off Gibraltar with three-goal blitz
Ireland 3 Gibraltar 0
Ireland put a poor first-half display behind them to secure a 3-0 win over Gibraltar in the latest European qualifier at the Aviva Stadium.
A restless crowd were able to breath a sigh of relief early in the second period when the deadlock was finally broken, with half-time substitute Mikey Johnston firing into an unguarded net after a Will Smallbone free kick was deflected into his path.
The home side doubled their advantage shortly afterwards after James McClean, who was celebrating his 100th cap, crossed for Evan Ferguson to head home his second Ireland goal.
Replacement Adam Idah put further gloss on the scoreline with a free header inside the six-yard box deep into injury time.
The second-half treble gave Stephen Kenny’s side their first points of the qualification campaign after three games following defeats by France and Greece.
The game was a must win after last Friday’s disappointing loss in Athens and although Ireland laboured during the first 45, their brace of goals in the second half were enough to get the job done.
