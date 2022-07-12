Ireland midfielder Josh Cullen completes move from Anderlecht to Burnley

Ex-West Ham player Cullen has returned to England after his stint in Belgium

Vincent Kompany has raided his former club Anderlecht by completing a move to sign Ireland midfielder Josh Cullen.

Ex-West Ham player Cullen has returned to England after his stint in Belgium after Burnley today sealed a deal worth an estimated €3.5m, on the same day that they banked €24m from the sale of Cullen's compatriot Nathan Collins to Wolves.

“We are delighted to welcome Josh to the squad, he’s a hard-working and brave player, that will give everything for the team and the club.

"Josh is an intelligent midfielder, who is good on the ball and will help improve our side," said Kompany, who was Cullen's manager in Belgium.

Cullen said: “I’m really happy. It’s been something that’s been going on for a couple of weeks now, so I’m just happy it’s all done and dusted.

"I’m looking forward to the new season now. The season will come around fast now. I can’t wait to get the shirt on in some of the friendlies, and then the main event kicks off in a few weeks’ time.”