Ireland keeper Gavin Bazunu set to seal Premier League switch

Gavin Bazunu has been a standout performer for Ireland in the last year. Image: Sportsfile.

Southampton have stepped up their pursuit of Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, with the 20-year-old set to move clubs after a strong year for club and country.

The deal is expected to be in the region of €12 million after add-ons. The Saints have been in talks with Manchester City for the last fortnight following Fraser Forster’s free transfer to Tottenham Hotspur.

The deal could also secure a seven-figure windfall for Shamrock Rovers due to sell-on clauses.

Bazunu spent last season at Portsmouth and kept 16 clean sheets in 44 League One appearances and picked up the clubs Players’ Player of the season. He has been ruled out of Ireland's Nations League fixtures this month with a fractured rib.