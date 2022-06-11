Ireland greats identify the key areas that paved the way for Scotland hammering
Gary Breen saluted the 'best Ireland performance under Stephen Kenny' as they hammered Scotland 3-0 at the Aviva Stadium.
The win relieved mounting pressure on Kenny and secured Ireland a first win in the UEFA Nations League, with former Ireland defender Breen toasting a sparkling performance capped by goals from Alan Browne, Troy Parrott and a screamer from Michael Obafemi.
"This was a classic Irish performance," Breen told Premier Sports. "This manager talks a lo about playing football, but they mixed it up perfectly and were not afraid to play it more direct at times.
"It's the best Ireland performance we've seen under Stephen Kenny by a country mile and the manager got it right by going with Jayson Molumby and Jason Knight in the midfield as they were both outstanding.
"Molumby would have been disappointed to get left out in recent games and did he take his chance when it came? Absolutely, he was outstanding and that goes for every Ireland player. It was a privilege to see this performance.
"They got in Scotland's faces from the first whistle, got the crowd involved and it was great to see.
"Winning that midfield battle was the key to victory and the goals were the icing on the cake. We have been waiting for a performance like this from Stephen Kenny's Ireland now they have to kick on and build on this."
Former Ireland captain Kenny Cunningham suggested Ireland's desire was a few steps ahead of Scotland, as he saluted the Ireland performance.
"We have been looking for the introduction of an extra player in midfield and we had that in this game with Jason Knight and Jayson Molumby either side of Josh Cullen in the midfield," said Cunningham.
"The most pleasing aspect of the performance for me was the defensive shape and solidity we had.
"Then we had that bit of pace up front with Troy Parrott and Michael Obafemi and Scotland couldn't deal with it. It was an outstanding Ireland performance.
"I enjoyed the partnership of Parrott and Obafemi. It was the first time in a while that we have seen two Ireland forwards linking up so well together and it gave us a real threat.
"Scotland went into their shell. They have some real leaders in that dressing room, but they didn't fancy this and I was surprised to see that, but Ireland deserve credit for making them play the way they did."
Today's Headlines
Investigation | Premier League footballer ‘arrested on suspicion of rape’ of woman in her 20s
Top Bill-ing | Singer Lorraine McDonald reveals how Bill Murray once joined her onstage
'Rooftop shooter' | Six dead, 24 injured in shooting at Chicago Fourth of July parade
On the lock | Up to 40 people attended '‘prisoner release party’ during Level 5 lockdown in Clare
Grá-fting | Irish Love Islander Dami Hope shares shocking kiss with Casa Amor bombshell
dismissed | Woman who said she was knocked over by child ‘running amok’ in Lidl loses €60k claim
Bargain | Home of the late Gerry Ryan in Dublin’s Clontarf sells for ‘much reduced’ price
Calls recorded | Exposed: Face of man (55) charged over calls to autism campaigner Fiona O’Leary
Budge Up | Budget 2023 brought forward to September 27, Cabinet confirms
'Aggravated burglary' | Man (60s) ‘seriously injured’ by three men who stole cash from Carlow home