Ireland goalkeeper Mark Travers signs new long-term deal with Bournemouth
Mark Travers has signed a new five year deal with Bournemouth, a reward for his exceptional contribution to their Championship season.
Travers established himself as number one under Scott Parker, seeing off competition for new recruits to play a key role in their return to the Premier League.
He kept 20 clean sheets in 45 appearances and scooped the club's player of the season award. As a consequence, he has signed a deal which keeps him at his first senior club until the summer of 2027.
"We are delighted to secure Mark’s services on a long-term contract," said chief executive Neill Blake.
“Last season he was a key part of the club’s promotion to the Premier League and has continued his impressive growth and development.
“As a club, we’re pleased to provide a pathway for our academy players and Mark is a great example of not only the high standard of coaching across the club but of him having the mentality to take his opportunities when they’ve arisen.
“Hopefully Mark can continue to flourish and keep up his impressive progression in the Premier League.”
