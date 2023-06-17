Ireland defender Egan reveals team’s disappointment at defeat to Greece

Captain John Egan admits that Ireland’s players cannot use their lack of experience as an excuse for the poor effort in Friday’s 2-1 loss to Greece in Athens.

With 33 caps, Egan was the most experienced player in the Irish starting XI, as six of that team had 15 caps or less. The lack of nous showed in a tame effort by Ireland but Egan admits that excuses cannot be made.

“We have done a lot of training and preparation, lads are young but they are there on merit, as a team we know we can play a lot better than we did on Friday night and that's the most disappointing thing, apart from the result we know we are capable of doing much better,” he said.

"We responded well to going 1-0 down, we got a goal and got a bit of control of the game, went in at half time 1-1, but to concede so early in the second half was sloppy on our part and then we are chasing the game for the rest of it.”

Egan needed treatment after the game for a blow to the nose and admits there’s the mood was low.

"I am going to be down after a defeat, no matter what game it is, I am never happy after a defeat, there's another game around the corner, we will analyse this and move on,” he said, his focus on Monday’s test with Gibraltar.

“We still have a lot of games left so we just look at the next one and try to get three points.”