Ireland boss Vera Pauw says players are free to throw off the shackles

Two goalless draws might be enough for Ireland to progress, but there will be no holding back against Olympic champions Canada

Storm clouds are gathering in Perth, alongside the foreboding waters of the Swan River’s serpentine path, where bull sharks lurk menacingly; a 16-year-old girl was killed while swimming there four months ago.

Looming peril, albeit merely sporting strife, awaits within the HBF Rectangular stadium, too; an Ireland defeat will end their World Cup odyssey; a point will maintain a glimmering hope of unlikely exit.

Ireland are in the deep now, swimming with the sharks, but there is a possibility Vera Pauw’s side can qualify for a last-16 tie with England with two scoreless draws.

Providing Australia can achieve clear victory margins against Nigeria and Canada, Ireland’s defeat to the co-hosts will not then matter, merely their stubbornly defiant goal difference.

It would be at once a manner of progress largely befitting Pauw’s rigidly constructed side, one wedded so deeply to caution, and seemingly so fearful of adventure, that it would seem that the 0-0 scoreline was invented specifically for them.

“We lost the first (game), so we have to win the second,” said Pauw, but almost in the same breath, then back-tracking a tad.

You really have to win?

“Well, technically no, but... we went into the first game wanting to win it, but not losing.”

Few supporters might cavil, one assumes; after all, a series of blank canvases from the male side many moons ago sparked riotously untamed national drinking sessions which lasted an entire summer.

“If I was her, I’m not sure whether I’d change a thing,” mused rival Canadian manager Bev Priestman.

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder; the voices that yearn ever so gently for a tad more expression and intention from this Irish side are often drowned out by those who are satisfied by the justified ending.

They may be right.

Canada have a vaunted reputation, they are reigning Olympic champions, after all. But the evidence belies that status, quite aside from the temporary ceasefire in their internecine civil war at home, as players rail against institutional ignorance.

​This World Cup may spark the end for this national side as currently constituted. But their own determination to succeed, and tournament experience, can stand to them despite their opening-day stutter against Nigeria.

On the face of it, they have a different threat to the Australians, whose route was power and pace, without much wit or width.

“Canada is a different team than Australia. They have more flexibility and creativity in their team,” asserted Pauw, who has divined more evidence than the rest of us.

Their impotence is stark, though.

Priestman’s side haven’t scored more than once against a European team in their last 13 meetings and, apart from (beating) Brazil, have only won once in six, while their turgid fare against Nigeria made Ireland look positively expressive.

At the Olympics, their group-stage win against Chile represented the only time they scored from open play; penalty kicks provided the route to success thereafter.

They are a resilient side, defensively doughty, with occasional sprinkles of class that underpin a hard-working, dogged outfit.

Sound familiar?

“The Olympics in Tokyo went their way,” stated Pauw. “There was luck with results of opponents and everything went their way. Of course, Jessie Fleming is a huge player for them. Their playing style hasn’t changed and their dangers remain the same.

“Christy Sinclair is a player who you won’t see for a while and, suddenly, then she scores. We need to find a way to get to their goal.”

Pauw may have bemoaned the lack of pace in her defence, but at least she is not reliant on a 40-year-old; then again, like Marta, few within this sport have demonstrated such enduring class as the 190-goal Canadian legend.

“Of course, she’s not the same player as in 2000,” said Pauw. “Their biggest threat is their experience. They know how to win games and finals. Against Nigeria, Sinclair missed a penalty. If the penalty went in, they would have won and it would be a completely different situation for both of us.”

Priestman alludes to the fact that Sinclair can do with one touch what others struggle to do with two; she will benefit from Fleming’s return as they seek to instil the pace and precision that was lacking against Nigeria and, as they noted, what Australia struggled to achieve against the Irish.

“Against Ireland, it’s about moving the ball to break down that solid block,” said the coach. “It’s trying to keep the tempo of the game, rather than be lured into that slow rhythm. That can happen when you’re in possession, then waiting for someone to give it back. Ball speed will be a critical component of breaking them down.”

For Ireland, and a manager who constantly claims that players are free to escape in the context of a tight structure, rather than escape from it, players like Kyra Carusa, akin to a rabbit in headlights against Australia, have been reminded of this fact.

“I don’t see that they had weight on their shoulders in their first game. I just saw the complete power of Australia, and we managed to take it so that they did not know anymore what to do,” explained Pauw.

​“But they feel free to go; look at how Abbie, 18 years old, comes on the pitch. If she feels restricted, she is not playing like that, but football is a team sport and within their tasks and within the game-plan, they are completely free to act.

“We have been working really hard with Heather Payne, for example, to go forward, go forward, go forward, and I hope you have seen that, that she has the guts to do that.

“That is why we play five at the back, to go forward and have the guts to do it, have the guts to lose the ball, have the guts to fail.

“If you don’t have the guts to lose the ball, you will never get there because you always choose safety, and we don’t want you to choose safety; we want you to choose to conquer the half of the opponent.”

Survive or conquer? Whatever path Ireland choose will decide their fate. They must not leave here wondering what might have been. Not again.