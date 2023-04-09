Ireland boss Vera Pauw hails impact of Sinéad Farrelly in defeat to USA

‘What I’ve said to the group is I’m really proud’ says Girls in Green head coach

8 April 2023; Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw speaking to her players after the women's international friendly match between USA and Republic of Ireland at the Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Ireland boss Vera Pauw lamented the loss of a proud unbeaten record and seven successive clean sheets but hailed the impact of Irish-American midfielder Sinéad Farrelly after tonight’s 2-0 friendly defeat to double world champions USA.

Farrelly had spent eight years away from the sport after suffering severe sexual abuse from a former coach, and had been the chief whistleblower as mammoth investigations were launched into an issue that rocked the National Women’s Soccer League.

Once touted as a future star of the USA side, the 33-year-old and Pauw began talks last summer as the woman with a Cavan father, Seán, slowly began to contemplate a return to full-time soccer.

And both would have been more than pleased with the results, as Farrelly demonstrated a poise and control that contributed to a heartening Irish display, albeit in expected defeat, USA winning with goals from Emily Fox and a Lindsay Horan penalty.

“We had nine games undefeated in a row and seven clean sheets and we knew that could end today but what I’ve said to the group is I’m really proud,” said Pauw.

“We were aiming to make a huge step in our development and huge compliments to all the players for the way they have done it.

“Because of Sinéad we could play the way we did and you could see the difference the moment you miss the player that can keep the ball the way she did. From that moment, when Farrelly came off, there was a storm over us and we couldn’t get away any more.”

Pauw deployed Kyra Carusa as a hold-up, target woman, deploying Heather Payne and Katie McCabe to the flanks, as the team seemed to take on a more viable shape with the introduction of Farrelly.

“We were waiting on a player like Sinead and after the first training we just said we were going to get her in and do it and that balance makes other players better performing. Even against the world champions you could have a game.”

Despite a bright start, and creating several good chances, Ireland slowly wilted, with Farrelly understandably tiring too after only returning to club football with Gotham for the start of the NWSL campaign last weekend.

“The first-half was even and we had the best chances. But you can also see the quality of USA, in the moments that you tire, then it comes out.

“The first goal started earlier with the long balls that we were giving them and you give away momentum. You give away your grip at the game. I think it’s more our mistake that we were not on the same sheet to play the way we started the game.”

Both sides pitched their strongest sides into the fray but there will be wholesale changes for the second of the two friendlies in St Louis, Missouri, next Tuesday.

“We are going to recover first,” added Pauw.

“We will do a very good recovering session and treat them constantly because we only have two days in between. We will build on what we have done today.

“We are going to sit down and make an analysis of what we did and how we did it. But we are here to grow with the core squad and get to another level.

“Well we took a risk, a big risk but even then it would have been clear. The game taught is where we are and what we need to do.”

Significantly, Pauw also declared that nothing much surprised her this evening, and that both her tactical and selection ideas are becoming more succinct than ever.

“Slowly it is getting clearer and clearer and the players can see that. We are forcing ourselves to grow to a level that normally takes two to three years.

“But because of the pressures of the World Cup, because of the vibe, because of everything, you can grow faster. That’s always the case when this happens.

“Because everybody is improving and focusing on a certain way. That’s the beauty of qualifying. It’s not only the momentum in the whole country, it’s the game itself that jumps up a level. And we have jumped up a level today, we have jumped up five levels.”